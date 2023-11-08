Lords of the Fallen: How To Farm Vigor | Best Items & Locations

Vigor is the currency of Lords of the Fallen, and if you want more Vigor fast, you’ll want to try out the best Vigor farming locations we’ve found so far. In addition, we’ll share where to find useful accessories to improve your Vigor earnings — there is a unique ring and rune you can equip that significantly boost the amount of Vigor you’ll get.

The strategies are simple. Use a Vestige (checkpoint) and hunt enemies nearby. One location requires you to plant your own Vestige Seedling just for improved efficiency, but it isn’t hard to reach. This is all about finding enemies with a reasonable Vigor reward, that you can safely repeat. Whenever you need a little extra Vigor for purchasing items or leveling up, these are the most useful locations we’ve found.

How To Improve Vigor Farming

To get the most Vigor possible when farming, you’ll want to equip the following items while hunting in the Umbral Realm. While in the Umbral, you’ll slowly increase your multiplier as you farm enemies. By farming areas you’ve been before and you’re ready for, you can earn up to a x3 multiplier.

Moth Ring: Wear to gain additional Vigor drops from enemies. Found in Upper Calrath, after the Skinstealer boss in the Cistern. In the upper city, look for a dead body hanging from a tree. This is on the right path from the massive arena area near the beacon. Knock the body down to collect this rare item.

Nhelaq Rune (Triangle): Equip to a weapon to gain additional Vigor from enemies. This rare rune can be dropped by the item mimics that attack when you attempt to collect certain glowing items. To defeat a mimic, use the Umbral Lamp soulflay attack on the suspected item. This will kill the mimic and allow you to pick up the items.

Once you’re ready to farm the Umbral, have useful items, or just want to farm right now, here’s a few locations we’ve found that are easy-to-access and efficient. These are not AFK farms, they’re not glitches of exploits, they’re just useful locations to fight enemies and reset to collect all the vigor you’ll need for upgrades.

Vigor Farm #1: Pilgrim’s Perch

Reach the Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom Vestige and farm the cage-headed penitent, clearing out the regular enemies around the water and entering the Umbral. Kill all the starved husks on the path up to the large wooden platform packed with enemies, drop down and circle back to the bellroom. You can ignore the tougher enemies on the wooden platform covered in hanging cages — or wipe out everything in the area. You can also farm the Umbral Moth undead creature for free Vestige Seedlings. These enemies drop seedlings about 50% of the time.

Alternatively, this is another great farming spot after acquiring the Pilgrim’s Perch Key. Purchase it from Tormund in Skyrest Bridge. The door is located right next to the Bellroom Vestige. This is a more difficult path that also rewards you with more Vigor from enemies.

Vigor Farm #2: Fief of the Chill Curse

Return to the Windmill Vestige in Redcopse Village after gaining the Fief Key. The Fief Key is found to the right of the Vestige in Skyrest Bridge after defeating the first beacon boss. Use the key to unlock the large, locked door near the Windmill Vestige to unlock a path to the Fief of the Chill Curse. This dangerous path is full of tougher enemies when you first arrive, but they should all be familiar. Clear out the cave in the Umbral before the boss fight and return to the Vestige to reset.

Vigor Farm #3: Manse of the Hallowed Brothers

At the end of the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, you’ll need to acquire a key to unlock the path to the Tower of Penance and Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters. On both paths — including the Blessed Carrion Knight Sanisho boss arena — you’ll find Umbral Flowerbeds. Place an Umbral Seedling here to so you can quickly farm the area.

The area we want to farm is the large arena with steps where the path splits to the Tower of Penance / Abbey of Hallowed Sisters. There’s a large brute-like enemy (like Otto the first boss) and two Pureblades that patrol on the right path. If you start from earlier in the Hallowed Manse, it can be even easier to farm these enemies. Simply kill them all for a huge bounty of vigor.