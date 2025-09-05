Hollow Knight: Silksong – What Is The Simple Key Used For?

Don’t know what the Simple Key is for? Here’s what you need to know.

In the great tradition of Metroidvanias, there’s a weird key for sale at the very start of Hollow Knight: Silksong and the game doesn’t explain what it’s used for at all. There are actually multiple Simple Keys to find throughout the game, but the first one is the biggest mystery — here’s how to get the Simple Key and two locations you can use it. One of those locations leads to a powerful tool that boosts your weapon attack damage. Very useful for basically every combat situation in the game, and especially good against big bosses.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is so popular, the game is crashing storefront servers across all platforms.

How To Get The Simple Key

The Simple Key is an expensive item that doesn’t explain what it’s for. You’ll find it in the starting village of Bone Bottom, but it isn’t clear what it’s for. There are multiple places to use this key if you search the nearby areas of Act 1.

The Simple Key: Sold by the NPC vendor in Bone Bottom for 500 rosaries.

After purchasing the item, you’ll be able to use the Simple Key on (at least) two doors in Act 1. You’ll lose the key after using it on a door, so you’ll need to find more sources for Simple Keys to access these areas.

Where To Use The Simple Key

Simple Key Door Location #1: One door is located in Deep Docks, to the right (east) of the Marrow. It’s located south of the Bench near the Blacksmith character. Go down and go right, then use Swift Step to cross the lava pit. The door is right across. It leads to a special bonus area with useful items.

This area is full of dangerous enemies, but the reward is a powerful tool that makes your Needle stronger.

Item: Flintslate – Tool that temporarily super-heats the needle’s blade, imbuing each slash with flame and increasing lethality.

Simple Key Door Location #2: Found in Bone Bottom. Go north to the Mosshome area and then west to the tall vertical shaft. Hornet needs to glide across the gap to reach a unique enemy encounter.

Through this path, you’ll find a giant bug that spits acid in a hallway. Wait for the bug to use its attack, and hide under the platforms to protect yourself. Don’t bother trying to defeat it early in the game.

Past that bug, you’ll find the locked door.

Those are the Simple Key doors we’ve found so far. We’ll add more to the list as they’re discovered — each key door leads to a special area, often with a unique reward. These paths are always optional, but very helpful. You’ll have to decide when and where to use your limited Simple Keys.