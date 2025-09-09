Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Access The Whiteward | White Key Location

The Whiteward is another creepy area of Hollow Knight: Silksong that’s only accessible one way — with the right key. This spooky location has one of the best items in the game — the Injector Band can be equipped to your crest and speeds up healing. Hornet whips out her bind skill faster and it’s incredibly useful for basically every boss fight in the game. If you want to heal faster and explore a very creepy location, here’s what you need to know.

How To Unlock The Whiteward

The Whiteward is a frightening medical facility located near the bottom of the Choral Chambers. There’s a locked door — and you’ll need to get the White Key to access the area.

The White Key is an item found in Act 2, inside the Citadel. You’ll find this key in the Songclave settlement.

How To Find Songclave In The Citadel :

: On the east side of the Choral Chambers, you’ll find the Grand Belway. Activate it. It’s at the bottom of a very tall shaft.

In the tall chamber on the east side of the area, you’ll eventually reach a giant circular gear that leads further north. Hit a switch to turn it and wall-jump up.

Past that, climb to the upper levels and reach a passageway that goes right (east) — there’s a switch. Hit the switch to access the First Shrine.

At the First Shrine, ring the bell to unlock a small settlement on the exterior of the Citadel. No one is there yet, but the bell will draw pilgrims to the area. Later, this area will become the Songclave and have its own quest board.

White Key Location: Past the First Shrine, look in the right-most (east) corner, past the building in the center of the Songclave settlement. Against the wall, you’ll find the White Key.

Where To Use the White Key

The White Key is used to access the Citadel’s Whiteward area. The door to the Whiteward is located in the Choral Chambers — to find it, follow these instructions of check the map location.

From the Grand Gate , go up and right (east) to a tall vertical chamber. At the bottom-right of this chamber, you’ll find the White Key Door .

, go up and right (east) to a tall vertical chamber. At the bottom-right of this chamber, you’ll find the . The White Key door is located south of a bench right next to a vertical chamber in the Choral Chambers. It’s near the entrance to the Citadel.

The White Key leads down to the creepy Whiteward. You’ll face off against weird experiments and insane enemies in an abandoned hospital-like area. Your goal is to reach the end of the area, because on the east side you’ll find a very useful item.

The Injector Band speeds up binding — essentially, Hornet heals faster. It’s an incredibly useful upgrade that you’ll want to equip to your crest before a boss fight. The timing on heals can be brutal, especially against later-game bosses, so faster healing is essential.