Hollow Knight: Silksong – All Mr. Mushroom Locations | Secret Ending Guide

There’s a secret cutscene in Hollow Knight: Silksong that only unlocks by completing a very specific quest. Mr. Mushroom is the enigmatic Easter egg character that appears all over again, and you’ll need to find him in seven secret locations, in order, to unlock his special ending. The ending is a bonus scene that plays after the ending is over. This special scene will appear after any ending, and it’s only possible to get in Act 3. Here’s how to complete the quest and watch a unique hidden ending.

Passing of the Age | Secret Ending Guide

The “Passing of the Age” is a hidden Easter egg ending that is found by completing a unique quest for a character named Mr. Mushroom. After beginning the quest, Mr. Mushroom will appear in different locations (in order) — find them all and you’ll unlock a secret, difficult platforming path to the surface. Reach all the Mr. Mushroom locations to earn a special post-ending cutscene.

Before You Can Begin: Before this quest can begin, you must unlock Fleatopia in the Putrified Ducts secret level. Fleatopia will appear after finding half of the fleas for the Flea Caravan, then finding an area called the Pale Lake in the Putrified Ducts. Learn how to access the Putrified Ducts here.

Once you have Fleatopia and the Putrified Ducts area available, you can begin Mr. Mushroom’s quest. You’ll also need every traversal power to reach every hidden area described below on the Act 3 map.

How To Get Started: From the Fleatopia Bench, go right (east) across the water. At the first wall above, wall-jump up then use your launch ability to reach a hidden alcove with a stone tablet. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a yellow light glowing from above. Interact with the tablet to begin the quest.

Now that the quest has begun, Mr. Mushroom will appear in seven different hidden locations. You must visit these locations in order and play the Needlin to draw out Mr. Mushroom from hiding.

Mr. Mushroom Locations

There are seven locations where Mr. Mushroom is hiding. Go to these locations in the order listed below — and check the screenshots for exact locations on the map. You’ll get a clue for each location. If you’re stuck or just want to know where to go, we’ve got all the locations below.

Location #1: Moss Grotto – Go to the Ruined Chapel. Go below and right (east) until you see spores and blue mushrooms. That’s your clue that Mr. Mushroom is there. Play the Needlin to draw him out.

Location #2: Bone Bottom – On a rock platform to the east of Bone Bottom, near the border to The Marrow. Platform up the wall directly above the Marrow path until you reach a platform with blue mushrooms.

Location #3: Far Fields – Go to the Seamstress’s House near the Weavenest door in the Far Fields. Climb the walls to reach another high rock platform, to the right of the Seamstress, with blue mushrooms. That’s your sign to play the Needlin and talk to Mr. Mushroom.

Location #4: Greymoor – Located in the northwest (upper-left) corner of Greymoor, right near the secret entrance to the Wisp Thicket area. There’s an L-shaped platform attached to the ceiling, climb up the right side of this platform and reach the cave above, then drop down the left side to reach Mr. Mushroom’s hiding spot.

For more help with this location, learn how to access the Wisp Thicket here.

Location #5: The Slab – The next location is in The Slab, an optional level. If you haven’t unlocked the Slab yet, here’s how to do it. You’ll also need to unlock the First Sinner boss arena. Here’s how to get the Key of Apostate. Once you have the room unlocked, drop down and go left to find his hiding spot.

Location #6: This one is easy. Return to Mount Fay and go to the location where you unlocked the double jump ability. We’ve got a guide for this spot specifically here. Mr. Mushroom is right next to the giant bird.

Location #7: For the last location, return to the Cradle and go to the Throne Room where you have to fight Grand Mother Silk. Use the Silk Soar / launch ability to reach a high path — use it again and follow this complicated path to reach the surface and Mr. Mushroom’s last location.

After finding all the locations, beat the game like normal to experience the “Passing of the Age” ending. It will appear after the normal ending.