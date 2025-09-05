Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Cut Webs In Act 1?

At the start of Act 1 in Hollow Knight: Silksong, it isn’t totally clear what your objective is. After the game begins, you’ll quickly discover the settlement of Bone Bottom and begin exploring, but there are multiple dead-ends and paths that seemingly go nowhere. If you’re lost and confusing and need help getting started, this is the first thing you need to do to progress.

Essentially, Hornet needs to unlock the ability to fast-travel with a creature called the Bell Beast. Before you can do that, you need to unlock a special piercing spear ability called the Silk Spear. This is your first combat ability, and it’s required to progress. To get past the giant bug that’s covered in spider webs, you must collect the Silk Spear, use it to destroy the webs, and defeat the Bell Beast boss. Here’s where to go and what to do.

How To Get The Silk Spear

The Silk Spear upgrade is located here on the map, above Bone Bottom.

After arriving in Bone Bottom, your next goal is to collect the Silk Spear and use it to fight the Bell Beast. Here’s where to get the Silk Spear.

Go right from Bone Bottom until you encounter Shakra the singing bug — she sells maps. You’ll want to buy one to make exploration a lot easier.

Reach the upper level of the Marrow and then go west to find an exit leading back to the Bone Bottom region. You'll exit the Marrow and reach an upper level of Bone Bottom called Mosshome — there are shortcuts leading back down to Bone Bottom village that will make reaching this upper level again easier.

Continue up into the area. You'll encounter more unbreakable webs in this area. Continue to the very top to find a strange shrine. Choose to "Inspect" to initiate a cutscene and gain the Silk Spear power.

The Silk Spear is a special weapon attack that shoots a spear directly forward. The spear pierces through enemies and shatters web barriers. It’s a very useful ability against tough enemy groups or bosses. It costs Silk meter to use — your Silk meter recharges when you attack enemies.

After collecting the Silk Spear, you’ll be able to make progress. You can slice through web threads. The most important one is located nearby.

Where To Use The Silk Spear

Go back to The Marrow through the upper entrance on the east side of Bone Bottom. This is the entrance Hornet used earlier to reach the upper area of Bone Bottom and collect the Silk Spear. After getting the Silk Spear, return to the entrance, pass through back to the Marrow, and go right.

The transition between both areas has an entrance with a sign marker. The path is gold-hued and littered with bells. Go through to find a large bug covered in webs. Use the Silk Spear to cut through the threads and initiate a boss battle against the Bell Beast.

Bell Beast Boss : The first boss of the game moves faster than you’d expect. It digs into the ground, then charges across the arena. Jump and bounce off it with an attack.

: The first boss of the game moves faster than you’d expect. It digs into the ground, then charges across the arena. Jump and bounce off it with an attack. Dust will rise before it launches itself out of the ground and leaps across the arena. Stand near the dust and it will leap directly over you.

The boss gets harder when it lunges out of the ground and spawns bells. Dodge the bells that roll across the arena. You can’t break them.

When it’s almost dead, the entire floor will rumble with dust. Watch for lights to shine — this signals bells will fall from the ceiling. Each bell bounces once before shattering. Avoid the bells and keep dealing damage to beat this first boss.

Beating the Bell Beast unlocks fast-travel. You can now unlock stations and ride the beast to different areas of the map. You’ll also gain the Silk Heart ability which allows Hornet to spend silk to heal. The fast-travel takes you to a different upper level of the Morrow, where you’ll now how many more locations to explore.