Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Unlock Double Jump | Faydown Cloak Location

Every Metroidvania needs a double-jump. Double jumps are an important part of any exploration game, and you’ll be able to unlock this ability pretty late in Hollow Knight: Silksong. The double-jump only becomes available in Act 2, but once you have access to the Citadel, you can basically unlock it right away. There are two major areas you’ll need to go — first, go to the Underworks to get the grapple ability, then go west to Mount Fay to acquire the double jump. Those are all the traversal abilities you’ll need to complete Act 2.

Where To Find The Faydown Cloak

To earn the Faydown Cloak — the double jump traversal ability — you’ll need to reach Act 2. In Act 2, you’ll also need to acquire the grapple ability to complete the platforming challenges to reach the cloak.

NOTE: Before you can get the Faydown Cloak, you’ll need to get the Clawline (grapple) ability in Act 2. Go to the Underworks to find it. You’ll need to glide through a room full of lava to reach it.

Progress to Act 2 and unlock access to the Citadel. In the Citadel, Hornet can access an area called The Slab to the west (left) of the Choral Chambers. You can only access a hallway at this point — the hallway leads to an area called Mount Fay.

The Slab is mostly blocked off at this point in the game. Learn how to access the Slab here.

Travel to Mount Fay to the west (left) of the Choral Chambers and the Slab. Mount Fay is a snow-covered area with intense weather — Hornet needs to take cover indoors or near heat sources to avoid taking damage. Look for white neutral crystals that glow. These also count as heat sources and will protect you.

Use Grapple and Wall-Jump to reach the top of the mountain. It's a long path — halfway through you'll reach an interior. Make sure to bring rosaries to unlock the bench here before progressing up.

The path to the Faydown Cloak is long, but after you acquire it, you’ll be able to freely explore Mount Fay. The Cloak also gives Hornet cold-weather protection, so you’ll never need to worry about freezing.

The double jump also gives you access to almost every area of the game. You’ll need the double-jump to explore and find all the secrets in the Cogwork Core, High Halls and Memorium areas at the top of the Citadel. There are dozens of new paths and secret rooms to explore, and there’s only one traversal power left to unlock after gaining double-jump.

Where To Use Double Jump

Double jump is required to get all three melodies. The melodies are your next objective after progressing to the center of the Citadel in the “Pharloom’s Crown” quest. The Vaultkeeper’s Melody can be acquired with grapple only and is available in the Whispering Vaults area of the map. The Conductor’s Melody in High Halls is also available with only the grapple and wall-jump abilities unlocked. Double-jump is only required for third melody.

Go to the Cogwork Core in the center of the Citadel, above the Threefold Melody room. Climb to the top of the huge tower here. The only way up into the Cogwork Core Tower is through a roof opening here.

The path to the top is straightforward and leads to the last melody. The Architect’s Melody is found at the top of the tower, after solving a simple puzzle where you’ll need to hit the switches so the lines on each cylinder match. Solve the puzzle and the last melody will be unlocked. Play all three melodies in the central room to unlock the elevator that leads to the very top of the Citadel. The Cradle at the top of the Citadel is where you’ll find the last boss.