Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Unlock Act 3 | True Ending Guide

There’s more to Hollow Knight: Silksong than a quick ending. By completing certain tasks, you’ll unlock an entire third act to explore — and that’s when the game gets really difficult. The true ending path is the most rewarding part of the game, and the most open. There are more than a dozen new optional bosses and elaborate quests to explore, along with a few unique areas of the map.

How To Unlock Act 3 | True Ending Path

To unlock Act 3 and access the secret true ending path, you’ll need to unlock the quest “Silk and Soul” after reaching the top of the Citadel. In Act 2, Hornet will enter the Citadel and be tasked with finding three melodies. Find all three and play the Needlin ability to unlock the elevator leading to the top.

At the top of the Citadel, you’ll encounter Lace and the Grand Mother Silk final boss. Fighting Grand Mother Silk and defeating her will initiate the bad ending and cause the credits to play. You’ll automatically reappear before the final boss if you reload your game.

At this point, to initiate Act 3, you’ll need to get the “Silk and Soul” quest which has three pre-requisites. You need to defeat Lace, complete all quest board wishes in each village, and move the Flea Caravan to the Putrefied Ducts area.

Act 3 | Pre-Requisites :

: Defeat Lace in the Cradle area at the top of the Citadel.

in the Cradle area at the top of the Citadel. Complete all Quest Board wishes in Bone Bottom , Bellhart and Songclave .

wishes in , and . Save 50% of all Fleas and move the Flea Caravan to the Putrefied Ducts.

To take the Flea Caravan to the Putrefied Ducts, you’ll need to explore this hidden area. Learn how to access the ducts here and explore all the rooms.

After completing these steps, you will be able to begin the end-game quest.

Beginning “Silk and Soul” :

: Go to Songclave and talk to the Caretaker to begin this quest after completing all the pre-requisites.

To progress this quest, you must visit three locations and acquire three souls to create the trap for Grand Mother Silk. Here’s where to get each piece.

Maiden’s Soul: Go to the Ruined Chapel in Bone Bottom. Talk to the Chapel Maid to get the Maiden’s Soul.

Hermit’s Soul: Next, go to the underground beneath Bellhart and talk to the Bell Hermit to get the Hermit’s Soul.

Seeker’s Soul: The most difficult soul to acquire. This is found in the house that becomes available after defeating Groal the Great in Bilewater. Learn how to access Bilewater here.

Finally, go back to the Caretaker. He’ll send you to get one final piece.

Snare Setter Location: Found in Weavenest Atla on a hidden room that’s only accessible with double-jump and wall-jump unlocked.

Once you have all the pieces, the ritual is ready. Talk to the Caretaker to complete the wish and begin the “Soul Snare” task. All you need to do now is defeat Grand Mother Silk to complete this ending path and begin Act 3.

After defeating the boss and watching the credits, reload your save to continue into Act 3.