Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Access Sands of Karak & Wisp Thicket | Secret Levels

The Sands of Karak is an area that’s required to explore in Hollow Knight: Silksong — but only if you’re on the true ending path. This optional area has its own boss encounters and unique gimmicks, but you’ll only really need to explore once you’re in Act 3. If you are in Act 3, you’ll need to reach this area to gain power from the creature here. It’s an interesting location found north of the Blasted Steps and its reachable much earlier in the game. If you want to explore another area of the map, here’s how to open the Sands of Karak.

The Wisp Thicket is a very different optional location that unlocks shortcuts all over Pharloom, but the best place you’ll be able to access is the lower levels of the Underworks where Hornet will encounter a special secret boss with a powerful reward. Learn where to find both optional areas in the full guide below.

Sands of Karak | Secret Level Guide

To reach this secret level, go west in the Blasted Steps. This is the area outside the Grand Gate of the Citadel — go to the far west (left) corner with the sandy open area filled with angry attacking creatures.

This is where the Spinstress NPC home is located. Above her home and to the left, there are rings — Hornet can use her grappling ability to access these rings.

You’ll need to unlock the grappling ability and wall-jump to climb to the top of this platforming section. The double-jump found in the Citadel will also make this platforming section a lot easier.

Reach the top of this exterior area to enter the Sands of Karak. This challenging location has a unique gimmick at the start — by hitting the rock-like seeds, branches will grow and create platforms. There will be platforms or spiked balls Hornet can bounce off of.

Wisp Thicket | Secret Level Guide

The Wisp Thicket is a small secret area that connects the Underworks and Greymoor. To reach this area, you’ll need wall-jump.

In Greymoor , reach the small room at the top of the area, on the west side, directly above the west tower. There’s a small room here — in the top-left corner there’s a secret path Hornet can jump into.

Jumping through this ceiling leads to the Wisp Thicket. This small area leads up to the Underworks of the Citadel and takes you to the Father of the Flame secret boss. This boss drops the Wispfire Lantern. This special tool summons a fireball spirit that automatically targets and homes in on enemies. It’s an extremely useful “fire and forget” tool that won’t slow you down mid-battle.