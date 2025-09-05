Hollow Knight: Silksong – How To Unlock Gliding | Drifter’s Cloak Location

The Drifter’s Cloak is an early traversal power you’ll need to get to make progress in Act 1 of Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Far Fields region is a dead end until you collect the Drifter’s Cloak, which allows Hornet to glide mid-air for longer distance jumps, or to ride on gusts of wind to reach higher areas. If you’re stuck and don’t know how to progress past the Far Fields, this is what you need to do to get one of the first major traversal powers.

H

How To Get The Drifter’s Cloak

To get the Drifter’s Cloak, you’ll need to pass through The Marrow and the Deep Docks. On the east side of the Deep Docks, you’ll find a path into the Far Fields. In this area, you’ll be able to acquire the Drifter’s Cloak traversal item that’s required for progression, but it’s an easy item to miss.

Drifter’s Cloak Location: Found in the Far Fields. Go right at the bottom of the area — you’ll meet a bug named the Seamstress.

Take on her quest to find 25 Spine Cores. The quest is called “ Flexile Spines ” and is required to get the Drifter’s Cloak.

” and is required to get the Drifter’s Cloak. Return to the Seamstress to acquire the Drifter’s Cloak item.

The Drifter’s Cloak allows Hornet to glide mid-air and float on gusts of wind. You can ride air currents up to reach higher areas — this is an important traversal item you’ll find early in the game.

The Drifter’s Cloak is a permanent upgrade that is activated by holding [Jump] while mid-air. By slowing your descent, you can now access areas further from your starting point. There are multiple areas you can now access after getting the Drifter’s Cloak, but there’s on major direction you’ll need to go to progress the story.

What Is The Drifter’s Cloak For?: Use the Drifter’s Cloak to ride the air current in the tall vertical shaft in the Far Fields. The air current takes you up to the Greymoor area. It located directly above the Far Fields.

How To Get 25 Spine Cores

Look for balloon-shaped enemies near the Seamstress’s location. There’s a cave to the right (east) of the Seamstress that’s full of the balloon-like enemies that shoot spines.

These enemies drop spines — but you don’t have to farm them. There’s an easier way to get 25. Instead of attacking the balloon-shaped enemies, attack the spines that they shoot. They shoot a spread of spines. Aim for attacking the spines that get stuck in the walls or floors of the cave. You can get way more spines much, much faster this way.

By attacking the spines, you’ll collect the Spine Core item. That makes the quest much faster and easier to complete. You can essentially wait near a single enemy and collect the spines they shoot out at you.

Collect x25 Spine Cores in the cave area to the right of the Seamstress to complete the sidequest and earn your Drifter’s Cloak.