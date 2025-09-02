Hollow Knight Silksong Will Feature Free Switch 2 Upgrade

For gamers, the hardest period in their gaming lives is waiting for a game that is just a few days away from release to “finally get here.” When a title is a few years out, you know you have things to do and other titles to play before it finally drops. But when you’re in that final week, or the last few days before release, it’s eating at you, because you want to play it now! That’s likely how many Hollow Knight Silksong fans are feeling currently, because they have been waiting a LONG time for this game to come out, and they still have to wait about two days before it drops on console and PC.

Team Cherry intentionally took their time developing this game because they wanted it to be as perfect and complete as possible before launch. Now that it’s just days out from releasing, they’ve been dropping key tidbits of information to help upcoming players, including when exactly you’ll get to play it on Thursday. However, on their Kickstarter, they took things a bit further. Do recall that the reason there won’t be review codes for the title is that the team is honoring its Kickstarter backers from the original game’s campaign first. In a post on that Kickstarter, they revealed that for those who want the game on the Switch 2, you’ll just need to get the OG Switch code and then upgrade it:

“For Nintendo Switch 2 players, after redeeming your Nintendo Switch key and downloading the game, you will additionally need to download the (free) Hollow Knight Silksong Upgrade Pack from the eshop to unlock the platform’s enhanced features.”

This is becoming a standard thing with the Switch 2, as many games can be gotten on the OG Switch, or, if you already have the game and want to upgrade it, some have free updates, while others have paid content updates. It makes sense that this one is free, as Team Cherry clearly made sure that the game would look and play its best on Switch 2, especially since they had demos of just that at both Gamescom and PAX West recently.

Regardless of where you play it, Hollow Knight Silksong has a lot of pressure on it. The original title is considered a masterpiece by many, and given how long this sequel took to develop, many hope that it lives up to all the expectations that players and critics have put on it. We’ll find out soon!