Team Cherry Officially Announces Hollow Knight: Silksong Price And Launch Details

Apparently some people think this game will make $ 20 a new indie price standard.

Team Cherry has officially confirmed Hollow Knight: Silksong’s price and release details.

They shared this message on social media:

Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September.

Release times:

7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JST

Game price:

USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300

The Price Is A Huge Deal (In More Ways Than One)

Video games industry analyst Mat Piscatella chimed in on Bluesky:

I was expecting a higher price, but good on ’em. Should get a bunch of impulse purchases at launch at $19.99.

Looking forward to seeing how it does on the engagement charts.

He also shared some more casual sentiments:

Best wishes to all future indie devs that want to launch above $19.99 for a while =/

This isn’t some dig, and I think the price is great.

But I also wouldn’t want to have a game in the pipe I was hoping to charge more for.

Both can be true lol

Is The “Grand Theft Auto 6” Of Indies Setting The Standard On Price?

Some fans have humorously dubbed Hollow Knight: Silksong as the Grand Theft Auto 6 of indie video games. This is because several indie games have delayed their own games to avoid releasing Hollow Knight: Silksong’s launch.

There is some truth to the trope that the industry and gamers see Hollow Knight: Silksong important and influential for indies, in the same way that Grand Theft Auto 6 is for AAA games. Some fans and devs may have turned this into a meme, but it’s probably true many of those games will be lost in the shuffle if they come out at the same time.

So we can also seriously consider if Hollow Knight: Silksong could set a new standard for prices for indie games. The truth is, that may not be entirely fair. A lot of games made by indie studios will have bigger ambitions or require bigger budgets than Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Not every indie game will be able to adjust to price their games at $ 20 if they were planning to charge more. It could also open up opportunities for abuse; for example, if developers deliberately made smaller games that they know aren’t worth $ 20.

On the flip side, some developers may use that $ 20 price point to draw players into microtransactions.

Developers have a hard time convincing gamers to pay more for indies in general. If we want there to be a healthy scene for smaller games, we need to be open to more price points.

Maybe Hollow Knight: Silksong’s release won’t really lead to some kind of indie price-copalypse anyway. We’ll see how it plays out later this week.