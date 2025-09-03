Why Are People Comparing GTA 6 and Hollow Knight Silksong?

Comparisons in the video game space are naturally, and sometimes, almost vital. After all, if two games come out around the same time, and one of them is really good, while the other is just average, people are going to point that out. However, another way of looking at comparisons is seeing the “big releases” of one year versus another and seeing how they’ll each impact the industry. Right now, that comparison is about Hollow Knight Silksong, which drops tomorrow, and GTA 6, which drops in May next year. That may be the most unique gaming comparison ever, and yet, you can see what people mean when they talk about it.

The biggest reason for the comparison has to do with time. Specifically, the time it took for the games to get new trailers and finally announce their release dates. If you recall, Hollow Knight Silksong was just supposed to be DLC for the original title by Team Cherry. However, it evolved into its own game, and the team took their time developing it, only confirming its release date about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games released its last entry back in 2013, and their title, with the online portion helping them out tremendously, allowed them to literally “coast” off of the game for about 12 years! Think about that. This is a AAA game that was doing so well over the course of a decade that Rockstar didn’t feel the urge to release a new one to capitalize on things until they felt they were ready.

Both of these dev teams played the “long game,” and as a result, both of them got serious levels of hype. As in, for both Team Cherry’s title and Rockstar’s next game, other dev teams are straight-up moving their own release dates around to not mess with these titles at all. That’s crazy! Yet, that is understandable, because there is a LARGE swath of gamers that will dive into these titles on day one and do nothing but play them for days on end, and that could easily affect the sales of other games.

Now, there are obviously some differences between the two, not the least of which is visual style and content.

However, another thing to point out is price. Team Cherry’s title is only $20, and we don’t know how much Rockstar will charge for its game, with rumors saying it could be up to $100 on release!

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how both of these games perform upon release.