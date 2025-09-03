Former Rockstar Team Member Notes Fans Should Fear Last-Minute GTA 6 Delay

When it comes to the “big gaming releases of 2026,” there’s GTA 6 and then there’s everything else. That might sound mean to the other AAA developers of the world, and even the indie crowd, but this is the truth. This is the title that people from all over have been waiting for an incredibly long time. Literally over a decade has passed since the last entry in this saga, and Rockstar Games has been mum about it outside of two trailers that have been released. We know that the game will drop on console and PC on May 26th, but given the length of time that’s passed between entries, fans are rightfully fearing another delay.

For the record, it wouldn’t be the oddest thing in the world to fear. Many companies delay games and even entire console launches because things “aren’t ready,” and while Rockstar Games could easily coast off the day one sales of GTA 6, due to it being so anticipated, they’re not like that. They want to release the best game possible, which is why they didn’t announce this entry until they were ready to showcase the first fully rendered trailer. Yet, the fans still fear it, and on Reddit, one fan found a post by a former Rockstar Games dev talking about whether fans should fear another delay or not. After that, people found the direct Twitter post:

https://twitter.com/ObbeVermeij/status/1953818690018762764

Obviously, this guy isn’t in the “inner circle” anymore, and anything can change at a moment’s notice, but that’s not the thing you should focus on here. Rockstar Games did indeed have the situation in hand when it came to picking their release date. We know from how other developers were talking about the title that they were going to move anything that they were making to stay away from Rockstar’s game.

The developer could’ve picked any release date that year, and it would’ve been “all theirs.” They chose May 26th, and they’re going to work hard to get things ready for that date. That’s not to say that there won’t be a “Day One Patch” or something of that nature, but a delay isn’t the thing you likely should fear in the present moment.

Could one still happen? Absolutely. This is the gaming industry after all. Yet, things do look primed for a true release on May 26th, and that’s what gamers should plan for and look forward to.