We’ve seen some big games released with a massive amount of anticipation behind them. Some of them performed exceptionally well, while others fell significantly short of expectations at launch. However, what they all bring to the table is the hype and crowd picking up copies at launch. We saw how that went recently with Hollow Knight: Silksong. Could things get even worse for the launch of GTA 6?

Hollow Knight was a huge indie game at launch. It’s also a title that new fans are still discovering all the time. But with such a successful launch, the developers likely knew that they had to deliver for its follow-up title. When fans were first treated to the reveal of Hollow Knight: Silksong, it lit a fuse of excitement among fans.

Will GTA 6 Crash Storefronts Like Hollow Knight: Silksong

As mentioned, Hollow Knight: Silksong was released yesterday, and if you were trying to get a copy on Steam at launch, there’s a good chance you had a bit of a struggle. That’s because the game completely crashed Steam. Countless players were picking up a copy of Silksong, and it was clearly more than what Valve had anticipated.

Now, fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are wondering if we might be seeing something similar with the upcoming release. Of course, we know that GTA 6 won’t be available on the Steam marketplace at launch. This is a game that will only launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC players will, unfortunately, have to wait a bit longer before a release lands on their preferred platform.

Only time will tell if this is going to be another case where storefronts will crash due to demand. But there is one thing that this game might have in its favor. Hollow Knight: Silksong was released suddenly. We imagine that when Grand Theft Auto VI is nearing its launch, there will be preloading available to help get the game ready for players to dive into at launch.

That should hopefully ease the servers a bit at launch. For now, Rockstar Games is still working away at the title. We should see GTA 6 release on May 26, 2026, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.