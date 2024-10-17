Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Mogryph Boss Guide

There’s one big bird waiting for you at the end of the Gerudo Sactum in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You’ll need to use your newly acquired statue echoes to beat back the flying boss at the end of the underground lair — we’ll also explain how to find the Big Key if you missed it while searching the sandy dungeon.

Make sure to check out our guide covering how to complete the Gerudo Sanctum to learn how to reach this monster. Knowing where to find the Big Key isn’t enough. There are multiple puzzles — including a major puzzle to place two statues. You’ll need to get the right statues to proceed. And those statues become important for the boss fight we’re talking about below.

Boss Door Key Location

Like all dungeons in Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda needs to find a Big Key to fight the boss of the dungeon. The big key is hidden somewhere in the dungeon. If you missed it, here’s where to look.

Big Key Location: After solving the puzzle where Zelda needs to place two statues to unlock the door (Elephant left and Hawk right) you’ll need to pull a giant plug. Pull it and walk through the open plug. Solve the puzzle inside to get the key.

Boss: Mogryph

Mogryph is a mole / griffon hybrid that swims thought the sand and attacks from below. He launches sand wave attacks and sprints across the arena with a fast attack after charging up.

To damage Mogryph, start by moving the four animal statues to the center of the arena. When Mogryph blindly charges, lure him into one of the statues — the statue will break and Mogryph will be stunned. While he’s stunned, summon a monster helper and use Swordfighter Mode. Complete this cycle two or three times to complete the first phase of the boss.

Phase 2: Deal enough damage and you’ll move to Phase 2. Most of the floor will turn into quicksand with four islands of regular sand in the center. He’ll fly and summon tornadoes from the sand — dodge until he stops.

Once he finishes, he’ll dive back into the sand and prepare another charge attack. Place an animal statue in his path to stun him like before. You’ll need to summon an echo most likely at this stage.

Defeat both phases to earn a full Heart Container, level up Tri to Lvl. 4. Many high-level monster echoes will lower their power requirements at Level 4. Zelda will also earn x5 Might Crystals. That means you can summon more monsters while using less energy.