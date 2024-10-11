Pokémon Go: Festival of Lights Schedule and Bonuses

Trainers in India are in for a celebration to kick off November.

There’s a lot of events for Pokémon Go fans to look forward to in the coming weeks. The Mawile Raid Day is coming up, along with the Mankey November Community Day, and Magnetic Study event. Now, the team behind the mobile game has unveiled details of this year’s Pokémon Go Festival of Lights.

The Festival of Lights will be returning to Pokémon Go on Friday, November 1, at 10:00am to Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:00pm local time. At the time of writing, it’s unknown what Pokémon will make their debut, but it has been confirmed that there will be regional costumed Pokémon. It’s worth noting that this event will be exclusive to Trainers in India.

Pokémon Go Festival of Lights rewards

Event bonuses

2x Stardust for catching Pokémon

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Team GO Rocket balloons appear every 2 hours

Team GO Rocket Grunts appear more frequently at PokéStops

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense encounters

The following Pokémon will spawn more often when using Incense:

Alolan Geodude (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Hisuian Voltorb (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Slugma (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Volbeat (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Illumise (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Litwick (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Morelull (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Tadbulb

Raids

The Pokémon listed below will appear in raids:

Hisuian Voltorb (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Dedenne (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Morelull (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Field Research Tasks

Festival of Light–themed Field Research will be available to complete, awarding you with encounters with:

Morelull (has the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Tadbulb

More details on the event will be announced on October 16, 2024, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.