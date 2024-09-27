MW3 and Warzone: How to Turn Off Jump Scares

MW3 and Warzone Season 6 is focused on The Haunting annual event. It has added a spooky twist to both battle royale and multiplayer maps, unleashed a new The Walking Dead crossover, and introduced a multitude of terrifying Operator skins. The Haunting has some returning parts from previous years including jump scares. If you’re not a fan of the jump scares, it’s possible to remove them entirely.

It’s safe to say that jump scares aren’t for everyone. Predominantly, they occur when opening a loot box in Warzone which has the chance to trigger a sudden audio and visual shock to the system. Whether you’re playing Resurgence or dropping into Urzikstan, a loot box may contain a fright no matter what kind you open. So far, it seems that jump scares are absent from MW3, but this doesn’t mean that they won’t creep their way into multiplayer later on in the season.

How to turn off jump scares in MW3 and Warzone

To disable jump scares once and for all, open up the settings tab from the main lobby screen. Select “accessibility presets” which is towards the top of the settings menu. A screen will pop up, presenting you with a range of accessibility options. One setting is labeled “enable jump scares” and you can toggle it off to stop any unexpected sounds or visuals from appearing while you play.

With jump scares sticking around for the entirety of Season 6, you may want to give them a try later on. If you want to turn on jump scares again, you can do so at any time by following the same steps and toggling the feature back on.

That’s all you need to know about how to turn off jump scares in MW3 and Warzone. Season 6 is expected to come to a close on November 6, 2024.