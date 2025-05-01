The Best Games of April 2025

We blew right through the month of April. While the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” this month threw down some heavy storms for gamers. From surprised RPG hits, beloved titles finally getting a new port, and even a shadow-dropped game, there was a lot to play through. So buckle up; we have a stacked collection of video games worth checking out.

#11 South of Midnight

We’re starting out with what you can easily call the “sleeper game” of April. After all, by all accounts, South of Midnight wasn’t a big seller on Xbox. We could make jokes about how “that’s because it’s on Xbox,” but we won’t…this time. Instead, we’ll talk about how the game honestly was reviewed well and felt like a fresh enough title to be something special.

You play as Hazel, a young woman who is thrust into the wonders and mysteries of southern folklore in an attempt to find her mother and save her home. You’ll need to “weave” reality and magic together to help spirits, fight monsters, and learn the truth about her family.

#10 The Talos Principle: Reawakened

It’s always a bit ironic when a “beloved title” gets a remaster or a remake, despite it not exactly being the oldest game around. In the case of The Talos Principle: Reawakened, you get a title that acts both as a remaster and a “definitive edition” while also adding something new to diehard players who want to unravel every mystery that this game has to offer.

The biggest thing here is the visual overhaul that the title offers. Everything has been enhanced by Unreal Engine 5, so “The Simulation” has never looked better.” Plus, there’s an all-new story chapter in this puzzle game called “In The Beginning,” which will feature the “first test” of this world.

#9 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Now here’s a game that’s been a long time coming. It’s true that Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui and others have been in other fighting titles for many years by now, including teaming up with Capcom for the first time in a while. However, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first truly new entry in the classic 90s fighting game franchise in over two decades! Like we said, it’s a long time coming.

True to this fact, the game has evolved in many ways, including new fighting mechanics, new characters to play as, and a new story that shows how things have gone in South Town over the years.

#8 Tempest Rising

Do you remember the beloved RTS games of the 90s and 2000s that would mix virtual gameplay with real-world cutscenes to make things feel “even more special?” Sure, it was corny at times, but that was part of the appeal! Anyway, Tempest Rising is a tribute to those games of the past while also doing something fresh and being a bit more modern.

Like those past titles, you’ll choose a faction and then build up your forces in real time so you can combat enemy threats, gather resources, and obtain objectives. With two factions playable now and one coming in the future, you’ll have many battles ahead of you!

#7 Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Given that zombie gamers are “everywhere” in the gaming space, you need to do something unique to stand out. In Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days, you’ll experience that via a clever side-scrolling narrative adventure. You won’t just be a survivor during a Texas zombie outbreak; you’ll be the guy who will try to get as many survivors out of the city as possible before the zombies kill you all! No pressure, right?

Every choice you make could decide the fate of those in your crew, so keep an eye on them, your resources, and what you have around you to keep everyone safe. Only together can you make it out alive!

#6 Crashlands 2

Don’t you just hate it when you’ve already made it through an impossible journey, finally get a “better job” to ensure you don’t have to deal with that again, and then you find yourself fighting for your life while on vacation after getting blasted by a planet? Oh, has that never happened to you before? Oh well, we’re still talking about Crashlands 2.

The game features your favorite unlucky worker ending up in a new place to survive and having to endure everything that’s thrown at them while also unraveling all that’s around them. It’s a big world, and you’ll have plenty of options on how to proceed, how to fight, and so on. So have fun, and do your best to survive!

#5 Days Gone Remastered

The world isn’t what it used to be, and it takes true strength of will to endure the trials that are all around. In Days Gone Remastered, you’ll get a new chance to play as Deacon St. John, a man who wanders around a forsaken world on a motorcycle looking for jobs as a bounty hunter or occasionally helping other survivors he comes across.

The remastered version brings PS5 graphics to the mix, ensuring that the game looks incredible. While it may not have been the biggest hit when it was first released, people have been warming up to it over the years, so perhaps this remaster is exactly what it needs to be successful.

#4 Forza Horizon 5 (PS5)

Before you say anything, yes, we know that Forza Horizon 5 has been out for a few years now on Xbox and PC. However, the game just dropped on the PS5 as part of Microsoft’s new strategy of “spreading out” its exclusive titles, so this does count as a “new game.”

If you’ve never played the open-world racing game before, you’re in for a treat. Why? Because you are given a wide canvas of land modeled after Mexico, and you can do whatever you want in it. You can race alone, race with friends, take challenges, and explore the natural landscapes; it’s all up to you!

#3 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Do not hate us for putting this game at #3. First of all, it wasn’t even announced to be coming out in April until Bethesda shadow-dropped it on us. Not cool! Second, we’ve barely had time to enjoy it, so it’s hard to rank it when we’ve barely touched it!

Anyway, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been long-rumored, and this was a loving effort by two teams to truly overhaul the 20-year-old game with new graphics so that players, young and old, can see it with new eyes.

Everything from the original game is here, including the DLC. It’s just been improved to a high-heaven version with new graphics. So dive into the realm beyond and save Tauriel from the evil that awaits it!

#2 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PC)

You might not have remembered it coming out last month, but yes, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released in April, and it was a big deal. This was Naughty Dog’s latest attempt to “update the franchise” visually so that players could experience everything it had to offer. Plus, they did it right before the second season of the live-action adaptation dropped on HBO, so it all worked out.

The game takes place a few years after the first game, and new dangers and events lead to Ellie going on a quest for revenge. How far will she go to get it? You’ll help decide that.

#1 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Irony can be a beautiful thing in the gaming space, and the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 over the course of the past week cannot be ignored. The RPG was crafted by an all-new team, and it not only is being hailed as a “Game of the Year” contender but has already sold over a million units.

The game takes place in a world haunted by a being known as “The Paintress.” Every year, she paints a number, and any person older than that dies. You are part of “Expedition 33,” a group determined to finally put an end to this world’s curse.

Your journey won’t be easy, but if you play things right, you’ll live to see another world.