Intel Chains are mini-side quests in Star Wars Outlaws where you can learn information and use that info to track down items. One of these Intel Chains that you can come across is called “Counterfeit Credits” and players have had some problems tracking down the titular fake currency. Luckily, we can point you in the right direction if you’re struggling! This guide will show players where to find the Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws.

Where to Find the Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

To start the Counterfeit Credits Intel Chain, you must first make sure you have at least a “Good” Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate. This will allow you to freely enter and walk around their district on the east side of Mirogana City. Head to the cantina under the southern entrance to the district to find a Pyke member sitting at a table with a ton of very real-looking but very fake Credits on his table. He will tell you that you need to find the person who is using these Counterfeit Credits.

You will be sent to search the northeastern part of the Mirogana Market area found outside of the Pyke’s District. While you are given a circle where you can find the Counterfeiter, this is a very different type of quest from many you have done so far in Star Wars Outlaws. Usually, when you are tasked with searching an area, you will need to find an item and simply pick it up. This makes actually finding the item in question easy since it will usually stand out from the rest of the area. This quest is a bit different because you don’t find the Counterfeit Credits by picking them off the ground but by selling something to the vendor using them. Go up to the Merchant Hen Puon and sell any item in your inventory. This will cause Kay to see that the Credits that the vendor gives to her are fake. He will then tell you that the Credits came from the Crimson Dawn.

You can find the source of the Credits by going to the Crimson Dawn Vault in the back of the gang’s District at the northern end of Mirogana City. If your standing with the Dawn is good, you can just walk through the Soup Kitchen to reach their District. If not, use a nearby vent to sneak in. Go to the landing pad and have Nix hold down a lever to stop a nearby fan. With the blades no longer moving, you can get past the fan and enter the Dawn’s Vault. This is where you will find the stockpile of fake Credits. You can either tell the Crimson Dawn that the Pykes are on to them or tell the Pykes where to find the Stockpile. Whichever side you choose will raise your Reputation with the group. Turn the information in and you will resolve the “Counterfeit Credits” Intel Chain.

You can now track down the Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.