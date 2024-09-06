The rebel in all of us would happily take the fight to the Empire as we explore Star Wars Outlaws, but attacking Imperials has a unique system tied to it known as the Wanted system. Run afoul of the Empire and you will start to build up a Wanted Level that will see Stormtroopers pursue across land and space to take you out. Because of this, you should know how to lower this Wanted Level if you ever want to get back under the radar. This guide will show players how to clear their Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Clear Your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws

The Wanted Level is a system that is solely tied to the Empire and will activate if you get caught committing crimes against or attacking the Imperials. There will be a buffer from attacking Imperials and the hunt beginning but you will know that you’re wanted when the screen flashes red with the word “Wanted” filling the screen. You can track how high your Wanted Level is by looking at the Imperial logo in the top left of your screen and counting the number of segments of the circle shown. As the level increases, patrols and roadblocks will be set up trying to stop you from fleeing The highest level you can reach is 6 which will begin a Manhunt and introduce Death Troopers, some of the deadliest enemies in the game.

There are several ways to get rid of your Wanted Level with some being easier when at lower Wanted Levels while others become the only way to get the Empire off your back when your Wanted Level becomes too high. Here is a full breakdown of all the ways to clear your Wanted Level.

Hide from the Empire

The simplest way to escape an Imperial Pursuit especially if your Wanted Level is low is to just run away from the Stormtroopers and stay out of sight until they give up their search. This can be done at most Wanted Levels but it becomes more difficult to do the higher your Wanted Level is. You will need to stay out of sight consistently for the Wanted Level to go away. If you are spotted by any Imperial you will need to escape their line of sight and hide again. Once you’ve hidden long enough, you will be told that the search has been called off, but just know that if you reach Wanted Level 6 you won’t be able to just hide from the Empire anymore.

Paying a Corrupt Imperial Officer

There are members of the Empire who are willing to get the Empire to look the other way for the right price. Each city that you visit across the multiple planets you visit has Corrupt Imperial Officers who you can pay to instantly clear your Wanted Level. You can find the Officers by going to the Imperial icon on your map that you see in a city. They can clear a Wanted Level up to Level 5 with the higher the level meaning the price to make it go away being higher as well.

Hack an Imperial Terminal

Found in Imperial Bases and Checkpoints found across the galaxy, Imperial Terminals are computers found in the open world that can be hacked. You will be able to find these terminals by going to the same Imperial icon that marks a Corrupt Officer but these will be found in the open world rather than in a city. Hack the terminal and you can call off the search, returning your Wanted Level to zero. This can be done all the way to Level 5.

Hack an Imperial Satellite

Similar to the Terminals found on planet surfaces, there are Satellites found when piloting your Spaceship, Trailblazer, while in orbit. Parking your ship next to one of these Imperial Satellites, you can hold down the interact button when prompted to clear your Wanted Level. While you don’t have to hack it, you do need to hold down the interact button until a bar is filled. You must be out of combat and if you are attacked while interacting with the Satellite, you will be forced to restart. Besides that, this is one of the most straightforward ways of lowering your Wanted status and is the only one available in space.

Deactive the Death Trooper Terminal

You might have noticed that we mentioned that a lot of these methods are available up until Wanted Level 5, and that’s because if you manage to get to Level 6, there is only one way to get rid of it: Track down the Death Trooper camp and call off the search manually. A world event will appear on your map as a red icon that says “Death Trooper Squad.” These enemies are extremely deadly and can’t even be taken down stealthfully without the Electro-Shock Prod. Your best bet in dealing with these foes is to just avoid them.

You will need to target an Imperial Officer who patrols the area with the Death Troopers. Take down this officer and they will drop the Imperial Terminal Keycard. Now sneak into the tent that the Death Troopers are guarding and use the Keycard on the terminal found inside and you will drop your maxed-out Wanted Level all the way down to zero.

You now know all the ways to clear your Wanted Level in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.