Star Wars Outlaws: How to Open the Toshara Pyke Syndicate Vault

The many crime syndicates that you come across in Star Wars Outlaws have several vaults scattered across the galaxy, all of which contain high-tier loot and rewards. One of the first ones that you can come across is controlled by the Pyke Syndicate and is tucked away in their district in Mirogana City on the planet Toshara. Getting to this vault isn’t too difficult but powering down the shield that protects its contents will take you across the planet and deep behind enemy lines. Allow us to show you how to get into this secret stash and take its spoils for yourself. This guide will show players how to open the Pyke Syndicate Vault on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.

More Star Wars Outlaws Guides

How To Make Stealth Easier | How To Make Nix Happy | Treasure Hunter Guide | When Do You Get The Speeder Bike? | How to Enter Gorak’s Suite | How to Get Your DLC Items | How to Infiltrate Gorak’s Base | How to Get the ‘Rejected’ Intel Password

How to Open the Toshara Pyke Syndicate Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

You can find the Pyke Syndicate Vault by going into the district controlled by the gang on the eastern end of Mirogana. There are a few ways you can get to this area. If you are in good standing with the Pykes, you can just walk in the main entrances by walking right past the guards who will just let you go by. If your Reputation with the Pyke isn’t good enough, you can enter the district the same way you did when you were tasked with infiltrating Gorak’s Base in the “Underworld” Story Mission.

For our purposes, go down the alley on the east side of Mirogana market and squeeze through the opening right behind the Black Market dealer that you unlock by completing the “Rejected” Intel Chain. Once through the opening, go to the left and look to the east to see another alleyway which is being guarded by a security camera. Have Nix disable the camera and then go right under the now-disabled security system to find a locked air vent.

You can use your Data Spike to hack the vent open to make your way into the Pyke Vault. Once through the vent, go to the left to find the actual Vault with a shield blocking you from entering and getting the chests inside. Nearby is a computer terminal that you can Slice into and find the locations of 3 Keycards to turn off the shield: Tizlak’s Vault Keycard, Jinnjo’s Vault Keycard, and Gorak’s Vault Keycard.

Tizlak’s Vault Keycard

The closest Keycard you will find is not too far from Mirogana. Depart from the city and head into The Mirage region to the southwest. Go to the big mountain seen on your map to find the Pyke Syndicate Workshop. Head into the circular Restricted workshop area at the southern part of the area and head up to the platform that overlooks the ground floor. With this being a Restricted area, you aren’t allowed in this area even if you have good standing with the Pyke Syndicate so be ready to sneak around. Once in this hanger-like area, you will be able to press a button that moves a suspended box along a track. Jump and hang from the side of the box as it travels along the track.

Once the box reaches its final stop, drop down to the floor beneath the box and you will be able to find Tizlak’s Vault Keycard on one of the nearby boxes.

Jinnjo’s Vault Keycard

The next Vault Keycard was once owned by the Pyke deserter Jinnjo. You can find this item to the south of Jaunta’s Hope at the west end of The Lost Steppe region of Toshara. Along the road leading down from Jaunta’s Hope until you reach the Pyke Stockroom. This is a small single-room building that is heavily guarded by the Pyke. Once past the guards, you will need to use the Data Spike to hack the door to unlock it and gain access to the building.

Once inside, you will be able to pick up Jinnjo’s Vault Keycard from the dining table in the middle of the living room that is next to a treasure chest.

Gorak’s Vault Keycard

The third and final Keycard can be found in the Pyke Poaching Station at the bottom left of the Toshara map in The Lost Steppe region. You will find the Gorak’s Vault Keycard in the Operations Building which is at the top of the path at the south end of the Pyke-controlled base. This building is locked down and has a few different ways to get inside.

If you want to get through the front door, you will need to sneak through a lot of Pyke guards to the building. Once at the front door of the Operations building, you will see that you need the Operations Building Keycard to open the door. Luckily, this key isn’t too far. Looking at the front door of Operations, turn to the right and go to the northwest. You will eventually reach a spot where you can drop down to an area below you and find the entrance to a building directly to the left. You will find the Keycard for Operations on the table. You can use this to unlock the door.

If you don’t want to go through the process of getting the key and also want to skip the sneaking around of many guards, you can actually go around the Poaching Station and approach from the south to find a location where you can use the grappling hook to reach the back cliffside. After climbing up a few walls, you will find a back entrance to Operations. While this door is also locked, you don’t need the key to open it and all you need to do is use your Data Spike to open the door.

Whichever way you decide to enter the Operations Building, you are going now make your way to the front desk of the building right behind the door locked behind the keycard door. You will be able to pick up Gorak’s Vault Keycard from the desk right next to a deactivated computer.

Opening Toshara’s Pyke Syndicate Vault

Now that you have 3 of the Vault Keycards for the Pyke Syndicate Vault on Toshara, you can now make your way back to Mirogana. Go to the Pyke District and through the same vent we covered earlier to find the Vault. You can now use the Keycards to disable the shield and resolve the Pyke Syndicate Vault Intel Chain. There is a small box that has several crafting items as well as a full Treasure Chest that has the Imperial Speeder Paint job and the Target Tariff Sabacc Shift Token inside.

You now know how to open the Pyke Syndicate Vault on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.