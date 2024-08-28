Star Wars Outlaws: How To Make Nix Happy | Treasure Hunter Guide

Making your little buddy Nix even more useful.

Early in Star Wars Outlaws you’ll make friends with a Mechanic NPC and gain new Speeder Bike abilities like Boost. The Mechanic also lets you learn the Treasure Hunter ability for Nix, your fuzzy pet partner. This ability highlights treasure in an area — and in a game that’s as ridiculously detailed as Star Wars Outlaws, that’s actually a very helpful function.

There’s just one problem. Unlocking this ability requires you to “make Nix happy” in four different ways. This is vague in a way most of the challenges aren’t — you’ll have to figure out how to make Nix happy yourself, and it isn’t exactly obvious. If you want to skip all the experimentation and learn four ways to make this little creature smile, we’ve got four methods below.

How To Unlock Treasure Hunter

To unlock the Treasure Hunter ability, you’ll need to follow the main story until you meet Selo Rovak the Mechanic. Your goal on planet Toshara is to collect cash so you can repair your ship and escape. Meeting Selo will unlock the Boost function on your Speeder Bike — and more optional abilities you can unlock by completing challenges.

One of those abilities is the Treasure Hunter. This ability highlights treasure and other lootable chests when using Nix Vision. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the following tasks.

Make Nix happy . We’ll cover this below.

. We’ll cover this below. Find 10 chests . You’ll find these automatically while exploring. Every outpost or Imperial base has chests you can loot. These all count toward your total.

. You’ll find these automatically while exploring. Every outpost or Imperial base has chests you can loot. These all count toward your total. Fetch any item. To do this, use Nix Vision to see highlighted treasure objects — target it and send Nix to retrieve.

And that’s it! The tricky part is figuring out what exactly makes Nix happy. Here’s the rundown.

How To Make Nix Happy

To make Nix happy, you’ll need to perform specific actions — either with Nix or by ordering them to interact with the environment in different ways.

1 . Use Nix Vision and then approach Nix to pet. Hold the vision button to get the ‘Pet’ interaction.

. Use Nix Vision and then approach Nix to pet. Hold the vision button to get the ‘Pet’ interaction. 2 . At a bar, eat with Nix. While sitting at a bar, eat food with Nix.

. At a bar, eat with Nix. While sitting at a bar, eat food with Nix. 3 . Use the Sabotage command while sneaking. Use Nix Vision and look for wall-panels to interact with. You can use the ‘Sabotage’ command on alarm panels. You’ll find plenty of these panels to sabotage while sneaking in Imperial bases.

. Use the Sabotage command while sneaking. Use Nix Vision and look for wall-panels to interact with. You can use the ‘Sabotage’ command on alarm panels. You’ll find plenty of these panels to sabotage while sneaking in Imperial bases. 4. While riding on the Speeder, use Boost. Complete the first mission for Selo Rovak on Toshara to unlock boost.

And that’s it! Complete those steps — and collect 10 treasure chests from random outposts or while exploring the Toshara map — and you’ll gain this ability. While the ability isn’t critical, it is nice to make spotting treasures just a little bit easier.