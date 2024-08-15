Star Wars Outlaws Players Can Get Free Item Via Disney+ Membership

We’re just about two weeks away from Star Wars Outlaws releasing on console and PC, and we’re starting to see some of the various “results” of that looming release date. For example, Xbox noted that they’d have a special live stream of the game next week during Gamescom. We don’t know if anything new or special will emerge from it, but it’s possible. We also heard not too long ago about the two DLC packs that’ll arrive later this year and next spring. Today, though, we’re talking about a special item you can get should you happen to have a membership to Disney+.

Yes, this is real. Disney is flexing its “subscription muscles” to try and lure people to not only get the upcoming game but get their service so that you can get an item. If you do have Disney+, just go to this website to prove it and get your reward. So, what is the reward? Surprisingly, it’s something for Nix, the partner animal of protagonist Kay Vess. If you confirm your subscription, you’ll get a special blue tail wrapping that Nix can wear in the game.

Yep. That’s all you get. Not exactly the most “game-changing” item out there, huh? Some of you might not even notice the tail wrappings as Nix goes and “does work” during the game, so it’s very much a case of “get it if you want it, but you don’t need it.”

That’s not to say that Nix, as a whole, is useless in the title. The creature is a true ally to Kay Vess and can help her in various situations in the game. For example, he can use special abilities to help her see enemies that are hidden from her view. Furthermore, Nix can be sent out to take items, press levers or switches, and even attack foes! You’ll be needing Nix to help get across the various worlds and moons of the game, so if you do feel like “making it prettier,” then, by all means, go for the blue tail cloth.

As for the rest of Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll play Kay Vess, a scoundrel who is trying to get out of the life and has to pull off a heist of epic proportions to get her wish. She’ll need to travel to various places, learn skills from multiple experts, and make her loyalties known to the various crime families of the galaxy to survive.

You’ll find out on August 30th if she can do that.