Xbox Breaks Down The Games Being Shown During Gamescom Livestream

Next week will be an important one in the gaming space, as Gamescom will launch in Germany. This is one of the last big “gaming shows” that still goes on every year, with PAX being another dropping its “West Show” soon enough. Many are embracing the international show as a big deal due to the various events that are attached to it. For example, Geoff Keighley dropped information the other day on the various games that would be shown during the “Opening Night Live” event. Not to be outdone, Xbox has dropped details on which games will be shown off during its live stream at the show.

Xbox is going full-tilt with this showcase at Gamescom. They’re the only one of the “big three” that will be at the event, giving them free reign to show off whatever they want without fearing being outshown by other competitors. Sure, there are set to be some “new game announcements” at the show, but there’s no indication that they could be truly jaw-dropping reveals. We’ll just have to wait and see what is and isn’t highlighted at the show by the other developers and publishers.

Meanwhile, Xbox will host multiple live streams during Gamescom and made a post on Twitter about what games you can expect from each livestream day:

As you can see, the live streams feature plenty of titles to get excited about. Even if these games only get about ten minutes of exposure a piece on the stream, that’s still plenty of insight into how everything will go with them.

Let’s start with the first game on the list, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. This expansion DLC is incredibly important for Xbox, as the main game was one of the most important releases of 2023! It helped truly revive the franchise and gave the Xbox Series X/S a massive exclusive that totally paid off. So, seeing more from the DLC could benefit the console immensely.

As for Star Wars Outlaws, it makes sense to show off at the event because it’ll be just days away from release then. The game is multiplatform via Ubisoft, and Microsoft will want to highlight how the game runs on the Xbox Series X/S. Every little bit counts when you’re trying to get people to play a title on YOUR system versus the competitors.

The more you go down the three-day lists, the more titles that catch your eye. This could be the biggest Gamescom for Xbox ever, and they’re acting like it.