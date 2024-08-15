Diablo 4 Sees Trading Disables for the Third Time in One Year

Trading in Diablo 4 has been disabled for the third time this year, as a duping bug has once again reared its ugly head. The bug allows players to duplicate items, which goes against the game’s terms of service and jeopardizes the game’s fragile economy.

“We will be disabling trading in Diablo 4 while we investigate a possible duplication issue,” said community manager PezRadar on the game’s official forums. “We apologize for the disruption and will provide updates on when we will have trading available again once we further investigate and identify any issues we need to resolve.”

It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved, but the playerbase is understandably frustrated with the situation.

The Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to release for the game in October, and with it, players will finally get their hands on an entirely new class for the series, branching beyond the standard choices of Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. The Spiritborn, revealed in a new trailer last month, is a versatile jungle-inspired class that looks perfect for quick DPS action, and the class is sure to bring some new life to Blizzard’s popular title.

Diablo 4 was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. By August 2023, it boasted over 12 million players, and within its first five days after launch, it generated $666 in revenue. Its first expansion pack, Vessel of Hatred, will be released on October 8 and is available to preorder now.