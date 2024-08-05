Star Wars Outlaws Reveals Future DLC Story Expansions

We are less than a month away from the release of Star Wars Outlaws, and fans are tentatively excited about what it will bring. The game will see players begin a journey as Kay Vess, a scoundrel, tries to get a better life for herself. She’ll need to brave the wilds of the underworld to learn what she needs to so that she can pull off a heist that will make the galaxy tremble! You know, if she lives that long, that is. Ubisoft has already noted the game’s campaign to be a “decent size,” but today, they confirmed that there are more stories to be told in this pocket of the galaxy.

As revealed to VGC, Star Wars Outlaws will have story expansions that arrive later this year and early next spring to allow Kay to do even more. These will be attached to the Season Pass, which some of you might want to get simply because of the Jabba The Hut mission that will be attached to it at launch.

One of the expansion missions is called “Wild Card,” which is described like this:

“Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played.

That’s a key name drop right there, as Lando is a Rebel fighter at this point in the story, as the game is set between the 5th and 6th movies in the Skywalker Saga. So, the “other game” could have things tied to the rescue of Han Solo that happens after. It’ll be something to keep an eye on.

Then, there’s “A Pirate’s Fortune,” which was detailed thusly:

“The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.”

Fans of a certain cartoon know all about Hondo, as he’s a pirate who has played both sides in the past, and one must always be careful around him.

How long these expansions will be isn’t clear, but if it’s anything like other Ubisoft expansions, they’ll be nicely sized to ensure that players are getting their money’s worth. Overall, that sentiment can apply to the entirety of the upcoming title. After all, Ubisoft is taking a big swing here, and many are nervous that they won’t be able to match the expectations that have been built up.

The game arrives on August 30th, so we’ll see the truth soon enough.