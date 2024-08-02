Star Wars Outlaws System Requirements Revealed

It’ll be tough to explore the universe with a potato PC.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to release at the end of the month, and ahead of the promised day, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have revealed the system specs players will need to explore the universe. Unsurprisingly, users will need some pretty powerful hardware to run the title.

Some players will likely be surprised by the requirements, as many complained about the title’s ‘lackluster’ and ‘unpolished’ graphics last month.

Check out the exact system requirements for the game below:

Star Wars Outlaws – Minimum PC System Requirements (Low Graphics Settings, 1080p, 30 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K (3.70 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6 GB) / Intel Arc A750 (8 GB) RAM: 16 GB (with dual-channel mode active) DirectX version: 12 Operating system: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Storage: 65GB

Star Wars Outlaws – Recommended PC System Requirements (High Graphics Settings, 1080p, 60 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 (2.9 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) RAM: 16 GB (with dual-channel mode active) DirectX version: 12 Operating system: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Storage: 65GB

Star Wars Outlaws – Recommended PC System Requirements (High Graphics Settings, 1440p, 60 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K (3.9 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 GHz) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) RAM: 16 GB (with dual-channel mode active) DirectX version: 12 Operating system: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Storage: 65GB

Star Wars: Outlaws – Recommended PC System Requirements (Ultra Graphics Settings, 4K, 60 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (3.4 GHz) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) RAM: 16 GB (with dual-channel mode active) DirectX version: 12 Operating system: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit) Storage: 65 GB

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024. This is the second time Ubisoft has worked on a Star Wars game – the first time was 20 years ago with Star Wars Trilogy: Apprentice of the Force for Game Boy Advance.