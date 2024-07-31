Star Wars Outlaws Crew Give Key Insights During Hands-On Demo

As we edge ever closer to the release of Star Wars Outlaws, the game’s hype is being matched by a fair amount of questions concerning what the game will be like and how it will truly play. Sure, we’ve had gameplay trailers and story insights and the like, but it’s one thing to watch it happen and another to make it happen yourself. To that end, multiple hands-on demos were going out to sites like VGC, where they noted that the game feels like something “bold” and not like past Ubisoft titles, which would be a relief to many. During these sessions, the team behind the game was there to answer questions that they had during the presentation.

For example, VGC had an interesting question about the reputation system, which Kay Vess will use to endear herself to certain crime syndicates while also making enemies of others. However, given how some people like to “play all sides,” they asked if Kay could simply be an ally to all sides:

“Being nice to every crime syndicate probably wouldn’t make any sense in this universe,” noted associate game director Thibault Machin at the question. “The fantasy is better nailed with the reputation system we have in Outlaws.”

That’s fair, as in this universe, the crime families rarely see eye to eye and are always fighting for turf and other profit-making ventures. For Kay, who’s basically at the bottom of the totem pole when you meet her, she might try to make that happen, but it would backfire when it came time to “pick a side,” which we know happens in certain game quests.

One of the writers for Star Wars Outlaws, Nikki Foy, was there to talk about Kay Vess and noted what she felt it meant to be a “scoundrel” in this universe:

“A scoundrel in Star Wars to me is a regular person who is trying to carve out their own place in the galaxy. There’s not a rebel, they’re not Empire… they’re a person that refuses to play the hand that she’s been dealt. She’s going to go above and demand that the world gives her something that she feels she deserves. I think in terms of developing a new character in that, it was exciting, and it was a challenge that was satisfying to meet.”

Many are hoping that if Kay turns out to be a great character, she will show up in other media within the franchise. We’ll have to see how the game does upon release before that happens, though.