Star Wars Outlaws Star Is Up For Live-Action Appearance

When it comes to certain video games and other adaptations of live-action products, the question of whether they can “crossover” into other mediums is often brought up. The upcoming Star Wars Outlaws is no exception to that, as the game takes place within the original movie trilogy, thus setting up some potential crossovers if things were to go a certain way. In this case, the outlaw character of Kay Vess is being created for the game, and her goal is to find a way out of the thieving life she’s been stuck in. She could show up elsewhere depending on her fate in the game.

Enter Humberly Gonzalez, who not only voiced Kay Vess but provided her look for motion capture when working with Ubisoft. That means she basically looks like Kay Vess right off the bat, minus some wardrobe changes, of course. She recently had a chat with VGC and was asked about maybe making a live-action appearance after Star Wars Outlaws. Hint: she’s up for it:

“Absolutely. Seeing what an actual human connection to the world could look like, I know I have the skills to bring that to real life.”

She also noted that it’s a “beautiful responsibility” to be a character in this universe and she wants to put her all into it:

“There’s definitely this sense of beautiful responsibility, but I also feel like if I were going to be in any franchise, I feel honoured and ready to be part of this one. Being an immigrant and Latina and queer and learning English at a later age, living in Canada, all of the opportunities that brought me to that point to then getting to show my work and be chosen for something like this, it felt very mutual.”

Her character isn’t the only one that many are hoping to see in live-action after being born in the gaming space. Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, was another character that was made to look like the actor, so his potential for arrival in the movies and shows is also viable.

Whether this happens is another story entirely. Both of these characters live within the original trilogy eras, meaning any projects with them would have to be set either during that time or before the sequel films.

Plus, Disney hasn’t been doing the best with its shows and films in the universe recently. However, that doesn’t meant that Cal, Kay and others can’t show up in the future.