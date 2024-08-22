Star Wars Outlaws Shares Official Launch Trailer, Dev Video

The title is just over one week from release.

Just over one week from launch, Ubisoft has revealed the official launch trailer for the upcoming open-world action-adventure title Star Wars Outlaws. Set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the title follows Nix and ND-5 as the Galactic Empire gets closer to taking down the Rebel Alliance.

Check out the Official Launch Trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Along with the trailer, a new development video shares how the team worked to bring the main characters to life. Packed with staff commentary, the video highlights the passion and drive the developers have for the highly anticipated title, which will be released on PC and console on August 30.

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft recently revealed the system specs players will need to explore the universe. Unsurprisingly, users will need some pretty powerful hardware to run the title.

The game’s creative director Julian Gerighty has also shared how long players may take to complete the game.

“Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time,” he said.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024. This is the second time Ubisoft has worked on a Star Wars game – the first time was 20 years ago with Star Wars Trilogy: Apprentice of the Force for Game Boy Advance.