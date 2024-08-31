Intel Chains in Star Wars Outlaws are basically small optional quests that you can stumble upon when exploring the galaxy. Some come from talking to certain characters while others can come from seemingly innocuous things like a datapad or overheard conversations. One of the earliest Intel Chains you can come across is called “Rejected” in Mirogana City on Toshara and involves getting a password to gain access to an exclusive Black Market shop. Mirogana is a big place and tracking down a password could be challenging, so allow us to help! This guide will show players how to get the ‘Rejected’ Intel Password in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Get the ‘Rejected’ Intel Password in Star Wars Outlaws

You can find the Black Market Smuggler named Lalini Ledeno in an alleyway that leads out east from the Mirogana Market. Right before you reach a small passage that allows you to sneak into the Pyke-controlled district, you will find Lalini standing right outside his store. You can approach the shady individual and introduce yourself, to which he will respawn “Do I Know You.” Not knowing the code, Kay will just introduce you, ending your conversation there and unlocking the “Rejected” intel Chain.

Once you’ve been rejected from the shop, go back to Mirogana Market and head up to the second level by using the nearby stairs. There is a small bar in the northwest corner of the second floor of this market that has a prompt that allows you to lean up against the counter. When you do so, Kay will begin to eavesdrop on a conversation being had by two nearby patrons. You will hear that the code to get access to Lalini’s wares is to tell him that you’re a “friend of Arlo.”

With the code now acquired, return to Lalini and talk to him again. You will be given a prompt to tell him the password which will unlock the ability to purchase items from him. Lalini is tied to the Crimson Dawn so like other merchants that have connections to syndicates, the prices of each item can depend on your Reputation with said crime organization. Telling him the password will end the “Rejected” Intel Chain.

Below is a list of items sold by the Black Market Smuggler Lalini Ledeno:

Agamar Gunslinger Belt – A belt created on Agamar, that focuses on simplicity to not limit mobility during blaster fights. Restores Health for each enemy defeated during Adrenaline Rush.

– A belt created on Agamar, that focuses on simplicity to not limit mobility during blaster fights. Restores Health for each enemy defeated during Adrenaline Rush. Durasteel – Popular Alloy used for many upgrades. Commonly found across the galaxy. Can be purchased from merchants and survivalists.

– Popular Alloy used for many upgrades. Commonly found across the galaxy. Can be purchased from merchants and survivalists. Transparisteel – Strong Alloy used for many upgrades. Commonly found across the galaxy. Can be purchased from merchants and survivalists.

– Strong Alloy used for many upgrades. Commonly found across the galaxy. Can be purchased from merchants and survivalists. Anaxes Ruffian Jacket intel – The merchant has details on the whereabouts of a Crimson Dawn stash. The stash includes a Ruffian Jacket Gear piece.

– The merchant has details on the whereabouts of a Crimson Dawn stash. The stash includes a Ruffian Jacket Gear piece. Refund Sabacc Shift Token – Allows you to retrieve your taxed chips and sustain attrition. Retrieve 2 Chips.

– Allows you to retrieve your taxed chips and sustain attrition. Retrieve 2 Chips. Stolen Imperial Goods intel – The merchant has heard rumors about the location of stolen items from an Imperial compound. The Pirates stole a load of confiscated goods and hid them on Toshara.

– The merchant has heard rumors about the location of stolen items from an Imperial compound. The Pirates stole a load of confiscated goods and hid them on Toshara. Abelor Survivalist Pants (Faction Stock Item) – Can only be purchased if you have at least a “Good” Reputation with the Crimson Dawn Syndicate. Durable Pants crafted on the planet Abelor. Greatly reduces damage taken from explosions when crouched, rolling, or sliding.

