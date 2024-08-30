One of the first missions in Star Wars Outlaws sees you having to sneak into the district of Mirogana controlled by the Pyke Syndicate as part of the “Underground” Story Mission. Doing so is no easy feat and with the added challenge of an instant failure if you are detected. This will be your first real obstacle that you will overcome and put what you’ve learned of the game’s stealth mechanics to the test. With our help, the Pyke won’t even know you were ever there. This guide will show players how to infiltrate Gorak’s base in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Infiltrate Gorak’s Base in Star Wars Outlaws

Once at the entrance to the Pyke territory, turn around from the guards and look for the small set of stairs on the left. There is an air vent here that will take you around the guards and into the sector you’re trying to enter. From this point forward, you cannot be seen. The path that you are able to follow to avoid detection. When you drop down from the vent, you will see a pair of Pyke guards. Follow them to the left and down a staircase. To the left of the stairs is a path that will keep you out of sight of many Pyke guards on this road. Follow this path until it ends and you are near the main road again.

To the east is an alleyway that will allow you to once again get past several guards. Use Nix to disable a nearby security camera and deal with one guard who is in the next room past the alley and you’re almost done with your sneaking. Climb the wall right behind the guard to the top to find a door that can be hacked open with your Data Spike.

Go through the vent behind the door to enter a room with multiple turbolift. Press the button on the floor below you to call up the left turbolift which you can then jump onto to reach another platform. From this platform, you can send Nix through a small opening to press another button to call up the other turbolift. Jump across the opening to reach the hole in the wall. Follow the path to the left. You will find a fork in the road with an active fan on the right and a blocked path on the left. Send Nix to open a vent and shoot the generator behind the vent to turn off the fan to progress.

Once you’re past the now disabled fan and swing across an opening in the next room, you will emerge into the Pyke Stronghold. To enter the central tower, you will need to disable the barrier protecting the front door. You take down the barrier by destroying two generators found on the left and right sides of the area.

On the right side of the area, you will find a generator being tinkered with a Pyke in the lower square. The left generator is on the second floor. Once both are destroyed, you can make your way into the Pyke Tower.

Once inside, take the elevator up to the top floor and hack into the computer to get the intel about a Pyke planning on betraying the gang’s underboss, Gorak. With the intel in hand, make your way up the elevator shaft. Defeat the enemies in the next room and use the vent in the corner of the room to escape the stronghold.

Once outside, complete a few jumps and grapple hook swings and you’ll be back in front of Mirogana City. Head back to Makal’s Gambling Parlor to meet with Danka and be introduced to Eleera, the broker for the Crimson Dawn syndicate. You can either give Eleera the info on the planned coup in the Pyke or save it for Gorak. This will increase your reputation with the respective faction that you give the info to. When the cutscene ends, you be given the Fuel Injectors for your ship and will complete the “Underground” Story Mission.

You know now how to break into Gorak's Base and how to complete the "Underground" Story Mission in Star Wars Outlaws.