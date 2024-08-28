Star Wars Outlaws: When Do You Get The Speeder Bike?

The Speeder Bike is an iconic vehicle in Star Wars, and it’s your main way to explore the vast planets in Star Wars Outlaws. The Speeder isn’t just a junky machine either, you’ll be able to unlock new abilities as you progress through the story. And getting the Speeder is required very early in the game.

The Speeder is actually very similar to your car in Cyberpunk 2077 — if you’ve played that game, you can call your vehicle at any time by pressing [D-Pad: Right] on your controller. The Speeder will zip to your location, no matter where it is and let you ride. Some areas and abilities require Speeder upgrades to access, so you’ll want to power it up as soon as possible. Here’s what you need to know about the Speeder Bike.

When Do You Get The Speeder?

The Speeder is unlocked very early in Star Wars Outlaws. You’ll earn it after completing the prologue planet Canto Bight. After escaping the planet, you’ll land and encounter a Rodian named Waka — he’ll help you get your ship back in working order.

Waka will also show you to the Speeder in the ship’s hold. From this point on, you’ll be able to use and summon the speeder anywhere on the planet Toshara.

How Does The Speeder Work?

The Speeder is your best companion for crossing the huge open terrain of Toshara and other planets. While there are lots of areas to explore, most of the planet is a dry field, so there’s no reason to walk everywhere. You’ll want to ride.

You can call the Speeder at any time by pressing [D-Pad: Right].

Speeder doesn’t require fuel and doesn’t need to be stored. Just drop it off and call it whenever you need.

While riding the Speeder, you can Boost or dodge left or right to avoid attacks.

or dodge left or right to avoid attacks. While riding, you can aim to shoot or use Adrenaline Rush. This ability slows time so you can tag targets to shoot automatically. Do this to make shooting pursuing speeders much easier.

What Other Abilities Can I Unlock For The Speeder?

There are more abilities you’ll unlock later. The Boost skill is required to progress through caves with strong winds — the Boost will also make Nix happy if you’re trying to unlock the Treasure Hunter ability. The Boost skill unlocks if you progress the main story.

Continue to follow the main missions on Toshara until you encounter a character named Selo Rovak. Finish her first mission to unlock new abilities and the Boost ability — she is the Mechanic and has further upgrades including the ability to jump. The jump is extremely useful for hopping over barricades when escaping Imperial pursuit.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know (for now) when it comes to the Speeder. If you’re wondering when the Speeder unlocks, you’ll find it right away, very early in the game and no credits are required. Enjoy your ill-gotten gains to their fullest.