Star Wars Outlaws: How to Open the Toshara Crimson Dawn Vault

The Crimson Dawn is one of the first Syndicates that you will have the chance to work with in Star Wars Outlaws. While they might be helpful business partners, there is truly no honor among thieves as you can break into their secret vaults to get loot and exclusive rewards. They have several vaults across the galaxy, including one on the first planet that Kay crashes into, Toshara. Opening this Vault requires you to find 3 Keycards that have you visiting pirate bases and even the stars beyond the planet’s sky. Luckily, we can provide help to any players who might be struggling with getting these Keycards and getting this highly valuable stash open. This guide will show players how to open the Crimson Dawn Vault on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.

More Star Wars Outlaws Guides

How To Make Stealth Easier | How To Make Nix Happy | Treasure Hunter Guide | When Do You Get The Speeder Bike? | How to Enter Gorak’s Suite | How to Get Your DLC Items | How to Infiltrate Gorak’s Base | How to Get the ‘Rejected’ Intel Password | Should You Sell Gorak’s Ring? | How to Get Money (Credits) FAST | How to Open the Toshara Pyke Syndicate Vault

How to Open the Crimson Dawn Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

You can find the Vault for the Crimson Dawn Syndicate on Toshara in the Market District at the north end of the map which is controlled by the gang. If your Reputation with the group is at least “Good,” you can just walk into the kitchen behind the bar of a restaurant. If you’re less popular with the group, you can sneak into their territory through air vents nearby. However you are able to enter the area, you will need to sneak through a vent with the help of your furry companion Nix.

Once in their district, make your way to the Restricted landing zone to the northeast. Along the back part of the platform is an active vent that can only be disabled by holding down a nearby switch. Have Nix hold down the switch as you pass through. Travel down the tunnel and then take a left through an opening to reach a second-floor platform overlooking the rest of the Crimson Dawn’s district.

Nearby is a ladder that you can drop down to enter the room that houses the Vault. The Vault is currently locked with a shield. To the left of the ladder is a terminal that you can hack into via slicing. Once in the computer, you will be given the locations of 3 Keycards found across and above Toshara: Eleera’s Vault Keycard, Zafi’s Vault Keycard, and Odana’s Vault Keycard. You can now track down these items and unlock the Vault.

Before you leave, make sure to grab the Renpalli Station Keycard from the table at the center of the room as it will be needed to find one of the Keycards that we will cover in this guide. You can come back and get this key at any time but since you are already here we suggest grabbing it now just to save yourself the trip.

Eleera’s Vault Keycard

Now that you have all the locations for the Keycards marked on your maps, it’s time to start tracking them down. The first Keycard we will get is owned by our Crimson Dawn contact on Toshara, Eleera, and is found beyond the Mirogana walls. Leave Mirogana City and immediately head south down the path that leads right out of the city into The Grazing Fields region. Along the eastern border of the region is the Crimson Dawn Hideout. Just like the Crimson Dawn district in Mirogana, a Good Reputation will allow you to just walk around, otherwise you will need to sneak. Go to the southeast corner of the Hideout and go up a small ramp to a Restricted area with a few computer terminals and a camera overlooking the entrance to an elevator.

Make your way past the few guards in this area and slip by the camera by either distracting it or disabling it with Nix to enter the elevator. This elevator will take you down deeper in the Hideout. At the bottom, step out of the elevator and immediately go to the left to find several chests and items to pick up. There is a workbench here with Eleera’s Vault Keycard sitting next to some loot.

Zafi’s Vault Keycard

Zafi’s Vault Keycard is found to the southwest of the Imperial Territory in a Point of Interest called Shipjacker Workshop. Make your way into the cave that these pirate are held up in to find a large workshop with a lot of machinery and just as many guards. Go to the circular platform at the center of the area and look to the east to see a shield just like the one keeping the Vault locked across a very wide gap. There is a box connected to a track in the ceiling that you can call over you your platform by hitting a nearby button. When the box is close to you, jump and hang from its corner, and then have Nix press the button again to send it back across the gap.

Once on the other side, have Nix open a panel to the right of the shield and shoot the generator inside. This will deactivate the shield and allow you to enter the small stash area. You’ll find some loot inside and even a Treasure Chest. The Keycard we are looking for is sitting on a box to the left of the stash.

Odana’s Vault Keycard

Our final Keycard takes us off the surface of Toshara and into the planet’s orbit. You will need to complete the Story Mission “False Flag” in order to gain access to your Ship, Trailblazer, and to be able to explore space freely. Once you’re able to pilot your ship, take it up into the graveyard of ships that float above Toshara and head to Renpalli Station in The Crucible region.

Board the station and make your way out of the hangar. At the end of a small hallway is an elevator that will take you to the next floor. Stick along the left wall until you find a door that will open by using the Renpalli Station Keycard you took from the Crimson Dawn’s Vault.

Unlocking this door will grant you access to Pillofa’s Stash. This small room not only has a Treasure Chest and some loot but also Odana’s Vault Keycard, finally completing our collection which means we can now open the Vault.

Opening Toshara’s Crimson Dawn Vault

Return back to the Crimson Dawn’s Vault and use your 3 Keycards on the terminal next to the shield to power down the security system. This will resolve the Crimson Dawn Vault Intel Chain and grant you access to the Treasure Chest inside the Vault. You will get 5,500 Credits and the Crimson Reign Speeder Paint Job, a fitting reward for stealing from the Dawn.

You now know how to open the Crimson Dawn Vault on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.