Star Wars Outlaws: How to Get Money (Credits) FAST

In Star Wars Outlaws, Credits make the Galaxy go round, and you’re going to need the money to back you up if you want to survive the cutthroat world of being a gunslinger. From buying new Gear and Outfits to getting Upgrades from your Blaster, Speeder, and Ship to even spending some cash on information, a true outlaw should know how to make Credits quickly. Luckily, we can show you how to do just that. This guide will show players how to earn money, or Credits, fast in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Earn Credits FAST in Star Wars Outlaws

There are many different ways for you to quickly increase your Credits. From stealing and selling to putting your own Credits up in a wager with the hope of a massive payday. You can also make a decent amount of money by completing the Main Story Missions that progress the game’s campaign, but we are going to cover everything you can do in the open world to not just effectively but also quickly build up your wealth in Star Wars Outlaws.

Looting, Stealing, and Selling Valuables

This is something that most players will be doing without even thinking about it as they explore the many different locales of Star Wars Outlaws. There is scrap and loot in every place you visit. This includes small items you can pick up to chests that can be opened. The loot that you can end up getting can be useful beyond the Credits their worth like Upgrade Materials or they can just be junk that can catch a high price from the right vendors. Whether it be for improving your stuff or just so it can be sold for some cash, you should be grabbing literally everything that isn’t nailed down. Your trusty animal companion, Nix, can even help gather up these items as you can order them to steal from enemies. This can get you Bacta Vials for healing, crafting material, or weapons like Grenades but can also get you good loot to sell.

Keep your eyes open for hidden rooms and paths or small spaces that Nix can travel through. These are often the locations where you will find large sums of Credits and sellable loot. Also, make sure to open every container you come across as they will have valuable items and sometimes just large sums of Credits. Vaults owned by the Syndicates have a lot of chests and containers that will reward you with unique items and a decent amount of credits as well.

Once you have Valuables that you can sell, it is time to find some buyers and there is no shortage of people ready to exchange some Credits. Across all the planets that you visit in Star Wars Outlaws are vendors that will buy your scrap. Make sure to visit them often and offload your unneeded items for a decent haul of Credits. Repeating this process over the course of your hours of playtime will steadily increase your wealth for very minimal effort. Just when you doing so, make sure you only sell the items that the game deems are “safe to sell.” While you can sell crafting materials, usually for a pretty good amount of Credits as well, it is better to only get rid of things that have no other value.

Only Gamble When You Hold the Cards

There are a lot of games that you can bet Credits on in the hope that you will be able to turn that cash into a big payout. However, the goal of making Credits can quickly turn into losing much more than you would have ever gained. One of the games you can gamble in is the Fathier Races. These terminals allow you to pick from a list of racers hoping they come out on top. With only the winner getting a payout, this can be a pretty difficult way to earn money as you are much more likely to bet on the wrong horse. Thankfully, there are datapads found around the world that will tell you which Fathier will win the next race. When you have this info and try to bet on a race, you will have a prompt that tells you the race is fixed. Place the bet on the Fathier you know is going to win to get a decent payout. This can’t be repeated super often but it is a guaranteed payout.

Another game that is technically a gamble but comes at a minimal cost is known as Wandering Sylop. This little terminal game is found at multiple cantinas across the galaxy and functions as a classic shell game where you must follow a card as it is moved around with other cards and then pick the right one when they stop. This can pay hundreds of credits for completing 4 rounds and requires a small number of Credits to play. The only downside is you can’t grind this terminal as after you play, there is a cooldown of when you can play it again.

Finally, the card game Sabacc is a game for high rollers and card sharks. This game can take a bit of time to fully learn the rules, but once you’ve mastered it, you’ll be able to make big winnings. I would first make sure that you get yourself a few of the Shift Tokens found across the galaxy and unlock some of the Cheats that you can perform with Nix to give yourself the advantage. A master of Sabacc can quickly make a lot of cash, even if it requires a few aces up your sleeve.

Successfully Slice Terminals

You might find yourself wondering why you are able to hack into terminals even if you fail enough times to guess the correct code sequence in a certain number of attempts and go past the red line that is on the screen after the first few attempts. This is because the red line just determines if you get a bonus for hacking in the most sufficient way. If you are able to find the code before crossing the red line, you will get Credits as a reward. You will be able to find the Slicer Expert after completing the “False Flag’ Story Mission, which will unlock the appropriately named “The Slicer” Mission. Completing this questline will give you an upgrade to your Slicer to give you more attempts at hacking before crossing the line, making it easier to get payouts.

Hack Imperial Terminals

Around the world are Imperial Checkpoints that house a terminal inside. When you get defeated by Imperials while you are “Wanted” by the Empire, you lose a large amount of Credits. By going to one of these Terminals, you can regain the Credits that took from you by completing a small Slicing puzzle. Even if you haven’t been arrested, completing a Slice on these Terminals will give you 100 Credits. Just as we covered in a previous section, you can also get a few extra Credits by hacking the terminal before crossing the red line. You can reset a terminal by fast traveling and then returning to the terminal.

Complete Syndicate Contracts

After completing “False Flag,” you will start seeing characters with an icon of two hands shaking above their heads. These are Brokers and you will find many of them representing the different crime syndicates that you can interact with. These brokers, if you are in good standing with their syndicate will give you jobs that will reward you with Reputation but also give you a decent amount of Credits.

These are our tips for racking up a large stash of Credits in Star Wars Outlaws to help you buy your way to the top of the criminal underworld. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.