One item that stands out in the early hours of Star Wars Outlaws is called Gorak’s Ring. This item is extremely valuable but also has a noticeable difference in its description from many other items in the game where it can both be sold but “could have some use later on.” This unique description can confuse some players and make them unsure if they want to sell it or hold on to it. Allow us to help clear up what this ring is really about. This guide will explain to players whether or not they should sell Gorak’s Ring in Star Wars Outlaws.

Should you Sell Gorak’s Ring in Star Wars Outlaws?

It is during your first meeting with Gorak after sneaking into his suite in the “Underground” Story Mission that Nix will steal the ring of the Pyke Underboss. You’ll find the ring in the Valuables section of your Inventory. This section includes junk that you can sell at any merchant as well as crafting items that can be sold or used for crafting. Despite being found in Valuables, the ring is actually marked as a quest item. Unlike other Quest Items that can’t be sold for a nice 500 Credits.

500 Credits is a healthy amount of Credits especially so early on in the game. Selling the ring will also provide no negative effects on your Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate so if you want to make some fast money feel free to sell it. For the patient players, you should consider handing on to the ring until you meet with Gorak again at the end of the “False Flag” Story Mission. During the cutscene with the underboss, you’ll be prompted to either give the ring back or keep it. As we said earlier, keeping the ring and selling it won’t affect your standing with the Pyke but giving it back the ring will improve your standing with the syndicate. With the Pyke controlling the most space in the game, staying in their good graces is something that you should always try and do. So the choice really comes down to whether would you rather get more money or a boost to your Pyke Reputation. Both have pros and cons but now you know what each option does so you can make an educated decision!

You now know what happens when you return or keep Gorak’s Ring in Star Wars Outlaws! Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.