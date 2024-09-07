Star Wars Outlaws has a lot of abilities and gadgets that will help you in your smuggling journey across the galaxy. One of these tools is known as the Slicing Kit. You are able to hack into terminals and computers really early on but as you explore you might come across certain panels that say you need a Slicing Kit to interact with. Players will want to know how to get this Kit so that they can use every advantage at their disposal. In order to get this Kit, you will need to track down an Expert in the field of hacking and help them get out of some hot water. This guide will show players how to unlock the Slicing Kit ability in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Get the Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

The Slicing Kit is the first ability that you get from the appropriately named Slicer Expert that you can meet on Toshara. After completing the “New Tricks” Story Mission, you will start the “Underground Rumors” Intel Chain which must be completed to find the Splicer. Follow the Intel marker back to Makal’s Gambling Parlor. There is a spot where you can lean against the bar with two NPCs standing nearby. Leaning against the bar will allow you to listen to the conversation being had by the two nearby characters who mention that if someone wants to meet with the famous Slicer Aila Bren, they need to talk to one of her contacts found in the Crimson Dawn District at the north end of Mirogana.

If your Reputation with the Crimson Dawn is high enough, you can just walk right past the guards and through the soup kitchen to enter the District. Without a good connection with the Syndicate, you can sneak into the Crimson Dawn-controlled area by sneaking through the vent found to the left of the restaurant controlled by the Dawn. Once inside, go to the Restricted landing platform at the northeast end of the area. You will find Aila’s Contact near the center of this circular area. When you talk to him, he will call Aila on a nearby Commlink and will ask you to get a Code Sequencer to help her with a job she is in the middle of. This will end the “Underground Rumors” Intel Chain and officially start the “The Slicer” Expert Quest.

You can find the Imperial Code Sequencer by looting it from the body of an Imperial Technician. You will be able to find one of these Technicians at the Imperial Checkpoint to the northwest of the Imperial Forward Base in the Southern Falls region of Toshara. There are several Stormtroopers guarding the Checkpoint along with the Technicians so be ready to battle a few enemies. Once you take down a Technician you should find the Sequencer on the ground.

With the Sequencer acquired, Aila will contact you to ask you to bring it to her. However, there is one problem: She is hiding out deep within the nearby Imperial Forward Base. You will need to make your way to the base and find a way inside. There are several ways to get inside with the one that we suggest is to go to the northeast corner of the base. There is a path that you can follow that includes a few small wall climbs and a swing from a grappling hook to reach a vent that provides a secret entrance into the base.

Once inside, you will need to break into the garage near the entrance of the base. Inside is where you will finally meet Aila face-to-face. She will tell you to put the Sequencer on the antenna on the roof of the garage. Doing this will hack all the turrets in the base and make it easier to get past the platoon of guards defending the area.

With the turrets hacked, the last thing you need to do is clear a path for Aila to flee the base in a parked Imperial Shuttle. You do this by making your way into the Control Tower and hacking the terminal on the top floor to disable the turbolasers.

With Aila now off the planet, you will be told to meet up with the same contact you talked to at the beginning of this quest. He can be found in the back room of Makal’s Gambling Parlor. This character will unlock The Slicer Expert Abilities with the first ability that is instantly unlocked being the Slicing Kit. This will also conclude the Expert Quest.

The Slicing Kit works similarly to the basic version of hacking that you’ve used throughout the game up to this point. The added features are the ability to hack previously unhackable terminals found around the world as well as blue tracks that have a valid Glyph as a part of each series of buttons. This means that you know that two Glyphs won’t be in the group so you can spread out your guess across the different tracks to make it easier to find out the code. There are also Slicing Tricks that you can use which are basically new abilities that you can perform to make hacking easier.

Syntax Sorting – Automatically place found Glyphs that are in a wrong position.

Automatically place found Glyphs that are in a wrong position. Error Filtering – Removes a quarter of unused Glyphs from the Glyph pool.

Removes a quarter of unused Glyphs from the Glyph pool. Memory Expansion – Adds an extra attempt, up to a maximum of 6 attempts.

With that, you can now easily get yourself the Slicing Kit ability in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.