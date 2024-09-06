Star Wars Outlaws: How to Unlock the Speed Boost for Your Speeder

The Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws is the best way to cross large distances when on the surface of the several planets you will explore in this gunslinging adventure. While the base version of the vehicle is very useful, there are several upgrades that can be applied to the bike. One of these upgrades is known as the Speed Boost ability and can help reach locations that are just out of reach when using the normal bike. This ability is locked behind a quest so allow us to show you how to get it. This guide will show players how to unlock the Speed Boost ability for the Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Unlock the Speeder Boost in Star Wars Outlaws

You will be able to start looking for the Speeder Boost upgrade after completing the “New Tricks” Story Mission. Upon the mission’s completion, you will start the “Upgrade for Speeder” Intel Chain which will begin your journey to improving your bike. Head to the bar in Jaunta’s Hope and talk to the bartender. You will be told to meet with a merchant who is friends with a woman named Selo Rovik, a skilled mechanic who can give you the Speeder Boost.

The helpful bartender will tell you that you can find Selo’s people in an air-fishing village known as Kadua Village located to the northwest of Mirogana City in the center of the Mirogana Valley region. Look for the pair of NPCs standing next to a destroyed version of one of the kites that are seen flying all around the planet. Talk to the NPCs and they will tell you that Selo can be found at her shop.

Selo’s Shop is found on top of a mountain in The Mirage region to the northeast of Jaunta’s Hope. Talk to her and she will tell you that she needs an Atmospheric Accelerator to create the Speeder Boost upgrade. Unfortunately, the Empire has taken her Accelerator and is using it to power a wind station nearby. If you want to increase the speed of your Speeder, you will need to break into the station and get this component back. This will also resolve the “Upgrade your Speeder” Intel Chain and start the “The Mechanic” Quest.

Go to the far western edge of the Boulder Forest region above Jaunta’s Rest. Built into the cliffside is a wind tunnel that can be deactivated with the Magnetic Disrupters given to you by Selo. Once the fan is disabled, you can travel through the tunnel on your Speeder until you reach the Imperial facility. Have Nix disable a shield and enter the facility’s core.

You will need to complete multiple platforming puzzles which include climbing, swinging, and avoiding moving walls and gusts of wind. When you reach the end of the platforming section, you will drop down into a control room which is where you can find the Atmospheric Accelerator. When you remove the Accelerator, the facility will shut down, making the journey out of the area much easier than getting in.

With the Atmospheric Accelerator, you can now return to Selo and give it to her. This will complete her Expert Mission and unlock her Expert Skills so that you can start unlocking her abilities. Her first ability is Speeder Boost, which will instantly unlock upon the completion of the quest when she adds the Accelerator to the Speeder.

You can use the boost at any time while driving your Speeder by hitting the Boost button which you can see in the bottom right corner of the screen next to the boost meter and health bar. You will boost for as long as you hold the button or until the orange meter above your health runs out. This boost can help you cross distances faster as well as make jumps that would otherwise be impossible.

You now know how to get the Speed Boost upgrade for your Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.