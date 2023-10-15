Starfield: How To Complete ‘Back To The Grind’

Quests are everywhere in Starfield, and whilst some are just throwaway nothing-nuggets, many are sprawling multi-quest affairs. The best quests, however, are undoubtedly Faction Quests. If you are into Starfield blind, then you might be surprised at how many factions exist within its universe, and how awesome these questlines can be.

One of the best questlines, in our opinion, is working for Ryujin, an interplanetary technology company. Exploring Neon and New Atlantis will eventually lead to you hearing about a job opening, and this leads to ‘Back To The Grind’. In this guide we will walk you through how to complete this quest.

Completing Your Application

Once you have the quest in your pocket, it’s time to fill in an application form – not unlike your application to join the Vanguard or become a PA on Mars. Head to the MAST district on New Atlantis and move on over to GALBANK. Outside you will see a Ryujin terminal. Interact with it.

You will have several options to choose from, most of which will teach you about Ryujin as a company. At the top, however, is the ‘Job Application’ button. Select that and you will be forced to answer some questions. These questions are incredibly basic and you can lie your butt off if you like. Regardless of what you pick, you will be invited to an interview at Ryjin Industries.

Attending Your Interview

Fly to Neon and make your way to Ryujin Industries. Once inside you will get an optional step, and that is to talk to Lane Gaza at reception. Lane is a standup bloke and he will let you know more about Ryujin, your interviewer, and the process. He will even direct (and walk) you to the interview room if you want. Not only that, but Lane reveals that the application algorithm was designed to let anyone attend the interview, regardless of how unqualified they were – hence why you are here.

Head over to Imogene Salzo’s office and sit down. Right off the bat, she knows your application was a load of rubbish. She even knows you are probably a raging criminal. She doesn’t seem to be phased by this, however. She will ask you some questions about your dedication to the job role, and from what we understand, this is another situation where you can’t fail. Choose whichever option you like, and Imogene will hire you.

Getting Coffee

Being the newbie, your first task is to head to TerraBrew and nab some coffee for your bosses. Leave Ryujin Industries and head down the street. You can’t miss TerraBrew, it has a pretty large sign.

Talk to the barista and things will start to take a turn for the unusual. A man called Tomo will confront you. Turns out Tomo was the schmuck you replaced at Ryujin. He will reveal that you will eventually be sent to kill him, so pulls a gun on you. You can try to talk him down, or you can attack. We opted to cut him down with a space-katana, but you do you.

Delivering Coffee

With Tomo dealt with, grab our coffee and head back to Imogene Salzo. She will ask why you took so long. Be truthful about Tomo because, spoiler, she knows exactly what happened. Ryujin has eyes everywhere it seems. Head to the conference room and deliver coffee to each of the big wigs. They will introduce themselves and be fairly hostile towards you. They fully expect you to be a failure.

With all of that out of the way, head back to Imogene. You will receive a promotion and your next quest, ‘One Step Ahead’. It’s time to do some corporate espionage. But for now, that’s all we have on Starfield. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.