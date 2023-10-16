Top 33 Upcoming PlayStation 4 Games of 2024

The PS4 may be “on the way out,” but due to how the PS5 is still in the “get into people’s hands” mode, Sony is going to put many games on it in 2024, as this list will prove.

#33 SCHiM

Are you looking for a simple, light-hearted, and fun title to play? Then try SCHiM; it will fulfill those desires.

In the game’s world, the schim are beings that are tied to other things in the world. Whether it be living or non-living, everyone has a schim. The No.1 ruler of the schim is never to be separated from its hosts. Care to guess what happens in the game?

Separated from your human host, you must jump from shadow to shadow to catch up with them and return to where you belong. Get clever with where you go so you can cover more ground and return to your human!

#32 System Shock Remake

We live in an age where remakes are coming out of every possible woodwork, and that’s not technically a bad thing so long as they’re good remakes. Or they’re remakes of games that deserve the “modern treatment,” such as the System Shock Remake arriving soon for consoles.

The game takes you back to Citadel Station and has you fighting again against the vile AI known as SHODAN. A fun twist is that the original VA for SHODAN is back for the remake. So you’ll be hearing their creepy voice once again!

Fight through their waves of mutated humans to stop the AI’s plan to infect Earth!

#31 Shovel Knight Dig

If you’ve been looking for a new way to enjoy playing with Shovel Knight, we have you covered, as the franchise has once again expanded its reach into a new genre!

Shovel Knight Dig has you taking on the role of the titular knight once more, but with an experience that’ll send you straight down. Drill Knight and his thugs ambush you and take your treasure. They then flee into the ground below to get away from you.

But you have a shovel, so you’ll dig after them! That’s where your adventure begins, and each adventure you do will be different from the next! Procedurally crafted levels ensure fun and challenges as you dig after your foe.

#30 Little Devil Inside

Can you imagine a world where people ignore the threats that are literally right in front of them? We’re pretty sure you can, but in Little Devil Inside, you’ll experience that kind of world differently.

In the game, you are a mercenary hired by a professor to help with research. What are you researching? Monsters and paranormal events. The twist is that these things happen in the world, but people ignore them and don’t see the harm in them being around. So you have to study these events to prove they are more of a danger than they wish to admit.

The more assignments you complete, the more you’ll see this world’s wonders and dangers.

#29 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

To some, the heartland of America is a place to “make your roots” and then to grow wherever you want it to grow because there is potential to do lots there if you give it the chance to change you.

But in Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, this will be the next fight for the soul of America from people who are trying to corrupt it.

You’ll be a new set of Division operatives who are sent to the small Midwest place known as Silver Creek. The people there are in danger from various outside forces, and The Division has to stop them by any means available.

For if the heartland is destroyed, what is America?

#28 The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games was infamous for taking on more than it could chew, leading to a swath of technical issues and narratives that felt a little rushed. The Wolf Among Us was one of the team’s most polished games, with an equally captivating story and characters. Based on the Fables comic series, it subverst users’ expectations of classic characters. While the new Telltale Games is not quite the same as it used to be, The Wolf Among Us 2 still has many fans excited.

#27 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an upcoming action RPG with an open world to explore. In this game, we’re tossed into a fantasy world where the underworld has managed to break into our realm. Now a god and its army have invaded, seeking to take the world for themselves. Players will be part of a coalition army that’s attempting to fight back and close the realm. So far, we know that this game will blend various weapons, whether melee or guns, to even magical attacks. Unfortunately, we’re left waiting for the development team to bring this game out into the marketplace.

#26 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developed by Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG set within the Granblue universe. The franchise began with Granblue Fantasy on mobile platforms, released exclusively in Japan. In the time since, there has been a fighting game and even an anime. Platinum Games was contracted to help Cygames, which means we should expect solid combat even if nothing else pans out. Being in development since at least as early as 2016, the PS4 version would have been the only target console platform for years.

#25 The First Descendant

Are you looking for a “next-generation shooter” that you can dig into and play with others? The First Descendant might be what you’re looking for. The game isn’t out yet, but it’s touting itself as an epic cooperative Action-RPG filled with customization options and modes to enjoy.

You are one of the Descendants, a group tasked with defending a continent from invaders. As you advance through the story, you’ll gain more powers and learn about what it means to be a Descendent.

Every character has multiple weapons at their beck and call, so load up and prepare for intense missions and boss fights!

#24 Level Zero

In 2058, a group of scientists embarked on a journey to Turion. It should’ve been a life-changing adventure, but it may be a life-ending experience.

The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer title. But it has a few twists to separate it from the others in the genre. First, a group of four players will wander around to try and fix the electrical system of the place you’re in. Why? Because the other two players are controlling aliens trying to kill you, and the only thing they’re affected by is light.

Cooperation and coordination is the goal if you’re one of the scientists. So work together to get out alive. Or, if you’re the alien duo, use your special abilities to wipe out the crew before they get the lights on!

#23 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Even if you haven’t heard of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, RPG fans are probably familiar with Suikoden. This turn-based RPG, which was originally funded through Kickstarter, is developed by some of the core members responsible for Suikoden‘s creation. The story promises to include 100 characters, along with involved recruitment and town building mechanics. With such a strong lineage and ambitious game design, it’s worth taking a look. Making use of the HD-2D aesthetic popularized by Octopath Traveler, it will look great for those that aren’t bothered by missing out on higher resolution support.

#22 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

We’re going to start this list in an unusual place. Not with an anticipated title that we know is coming out, but with some titles that we THINK are coming out…but we’re not sure.

For example, Ubisoft has said for a while now that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is in development and will be released soon. But if you’ve been following the news on that, you know there haven’t been any updates in a while.

Should they make the remake true to what it can be, it’ll showcase just how great the platforming and action mechanics of the original were. So, let’s hope that happens.

#21 Project Awakening

And…here’s another game that we honestly have no idea if it’s coming out in 2024. Why is that the case with this game? Well, it was announced MANY years ago. We’re talking 2016 here, and it hasn’t been updated since 2019! Seriously, that’s when a demo came out for it! We’ve kind of slept since then, and so you’d think there would be more about this game after that, but that’s not the case.

It doesn’t help that the game was planned for the PS4, and now we’re in the PS5 era, so there are even MORE questions going on here. So until we hear something more, this game is more “TBD” than 2024.

#20 Project Mugen

To wipe the taste out of our mouths from those last two games, let’s talk about a title that is coming but still has the “project” title in it.

Project Mugen is going to try and invoke a feeling like Spider-Man by having your main character go across a vast city to try and deal with strange happenings that are going on. Specifically, you’ll be in a modern/futuristic city that happens to be dealing with supernatural events.

You are an “Esper” and are tasked with fixing these events so that the city doesn’t get disrupted further. If all goes well, this could be a really well-put-together game.

#19 Project: The Perceiver

What’s this? ANOTHER “project” title that may or may not come out in 2024? These developers need to stop doing this to gamers. There’s only so much “false hope” we can take!

Project: The Perceiver is an action game that a popular Chinese developer is making. The game will focus on both action and exploration in unique ways. For example, they say that what the player perceives within the game is how the world will be shaped.

Furthermore, there will be multiple classes you can be that you’ll use to duel other characters and potentially other players. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this game as time goes on.

#18 Convallaria

And…here we go again. Convallaria is yet another title that is “scheduled” for 2024, and yet details are still really scarce about it. Again, they shouldn’t do that to us gamers; our constitution is already in jeopardy with how much we play games at times.

Sony will publish the game and the Chinese Hero Project is developing it. The few things we have seen from the game are that it is focused on bringing groups of players together to fight bosses of all shapes and sizes.

You’ll get to use plenty of sci-fi tools and gear to help with that, including riding around on jetpacks!

#17 Metaphor: ReFantazio

This is yet another game with details that are being kept to a minimum. The difference is that this title comes from a trusted developer, so we know it’ll get released and likely be quality. The problem is that it’s really hard to describe the game based on what we’ve seen, and that name isn’t helping things either!

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new title by Atlus that is clearly leaning on its other popular RPG franchises to help create the unique world and style that we’re seeing. It will have many of the “unique elements” that helped make those games great, but its story seems to be something original.

#16 Lost Soul Aside

Huh, we didn’t plan for a second game by the Chinese Hero Project crew, and yet, here we are with Lost Soul Aside! Oh, and just like with their other title, the game has very little information attached to it. We promise the next fifteen games won’t have this problem.

The known details highlight how it’s an action RPG title with a deep combat system and story. It’ll be run on the Unreal Engine 4, and you’ll see a little of touches to things to help it stand out from the crowd.

The gaming world loves its RPGS, so maybe you’ll give this a look when it’s time.

#15 Crimson Desert

Based on this title, you might think that it’s a sequel of sorts to a certain OTHER “colored desert title,” and it was meant to be that at one point. But then things changed, and now Crimson Desert aims to be something unique versus a follow-up.

You’ll be put into the land of Pywel, where many events are happening all at once, and you can be at the center of them or choose to do anything else you desire.

The gameplay videos that have been released highlight a plethora of things you can do in combat, both on foot or on horseback. The game clearly wants players to have options, and we’re sure they’ll like that.

#14 I.G.I Origins

Here’s a prequel title over 20 years in the making! I.G.I Origins will take you back to the days of super spies with options. You are Michael King, but your agency refers to you as Regent.

You’ve been recruited to help put an end to a war before it starts. To do so, you must take out the enemy who wants to cause it. But how you do so is up to you. Will you try to be a tactical spy and take out the targets simply yet effectively?

Will you attempt to achieve your goal through stealth and make them wonder what happened? Or will you simply blow everything up to kingdom come? It’s your choice!

#13 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

While many of these games fall into the more “fantastical” side of gaming, there are some titles on this list that happily fall into the more “grounded” setting that many gamers enjoy.

For example, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will have you hitting the dirt with some of the best soldiers in the world to complete missions of various kinds. For example, you’ll take on other units to see who can come out on top or take on operations in vehicles to see if you can cause lots of destruction and really upset your targets.

There’s even a campaign where you need to save a Black Hawk copter. So load up your favorite class and get to work!

#12 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

There are many gaming icons in the world today that still hold their weight when it comes to their titles, and Lara Croft is one such character.

But some gamers might not have had the chance to play the original adventures of the raider of tombs, and as such, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will give you a chance to return to simpler gaming times while enjoying improved graphics.

Through this trilogy of titles you’ll see the early adventures of Lara and how she helped earn her gaming status. But with the remastered graphics, you’ll see fewer “polygons” and more style and flair.

#11 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

If you don’t remember this movie, that’s okay; you don’t need its knowledge to understand the game itself.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will put you in an asymmetrical title where three people are going to play the clown aliens who are trying to take over Crescent Cove and, eventually, the world! They’ll attempt to kidnap the other players so their invasion can begin!

The other seven players will be the citizens trying to fight back! The aliens have better gear, but you have numbers and teamwork on your side! So unite against this evil and send them back to the stars where they belong!

#10 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

As you all know, the series that features the Yakuza, even though it’s not called that anymore, has branched off into multiple areas and time periods. In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll continue the adventures of Ichiban, who has gotten his life back together, and there’s no way it’ll fall to ruin again!

Oh, wait, it’s a video game, and that’s exactly what will happen. In this case, he goes on a mission to find his lost mother, and now he’s broke in Hawaii with plenty of people out for his head!

You must regain your fortune and use the classic turn-based RPG system to fight enemies alongside your new allies!

#9 Sand Land

You might know Akira Toriyama as the creator of Goku and the various Z-Fighters and villains from a certain other franchise. But he’s made other things in the past, and one of them is finally getting the video game treatment via Sand Land.

The game puts you in a world where the desert is everywhere, and water is the most precious resource. You play the Fiend Prince, who travels alongside two companions to find an oasis that could save them all. Along the way, you’ll build up a vehicle to help you navigate the terrain and defeat monsters you encounter!

You can even build up your own settlement and see how far you can take it!

#8 Little Nightmares III

You might have noticed that many horror games in the last several years have tried to push the more “visceral” side of horror to make players uncomfortable. But they forget that sometimes, all you need to do is have a horrifying atmosphere and feel to make people freak.

Little Nightmares III will continue the trend of attempting to do that by putting you in a new world of horrors for you to get out of. You’ll play as characters Low & Alone, attempting to escape the place known as The Spiral.

The game offers full-on co-op for the first time, so work together with your friend to get out!

#7 Foamstars

Usually, we wouldn’t put a game like Foamstars so high on this list. Why? Because it’s very clearly a ripoff of a certain Nintendo property, and Sony, along with developer Square Enix, should be ashamed of themselves for making such a ripoff!

However, some people are intrigued by the game, so we’ll keep it on here.

Basically, the game will let you pick a character, and then you’ll send them into battle via a 4v4 conflict where you must use foam to shape the battlefield to your advantage so you can take out enemies. The better you use the foam? The better you’ll do.

#6 Unicorn Overlord

Made by the team at Vanillaware, Unicorn Overlord is a “return to form” on the “tactical RPG scale.” Specifically, you’ll take the role of a young prince who is determined to reclaim the kingdom that was taken from him. But he can’t do it alone.

He’ll travel across the five nations to try and gain allies to help him in his cause. You can choose from many allies, and you’ll guide them in tactical battles where strategy is everything.

Your acts will determine how well you recruit people, so be ready to make key decisions if you wish to get your home back.

#5 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

We put the last entry a bit lower because we weren’t sure it was coming out in 2024. But Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is something we KNOW will help kick off 2024 in a big way. The completely new entry from Ubisoft will put players in the role of one of the guards to a noble prince.

However, when that prince is captured, the guard must head to a mysterious location to find him. But your character gets separated and must journey on his own to learn the truth and unlock special abilities along the way.

The game will harken back to the days of the original while also showing players some fresh stuff.

#4 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie has been working hard to deliver something special for fans with their sci-fi title. It started with their main campaign and content. But then, over the course of years, they’ve been expanding things to their true ending through the game’s DLC. Fast forward to 2024, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape will finally show where it led.

The Witness has made all their moves, and now you have to stop them from wiping out enemies. Allies, old and new, will come together to take you to new places and unlock new abilities. But will it be enough to stop what’s coming?

#3 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

It might seem like many MMORPGs don’t have the “standing” that they used to, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t ones out there worth your time. Square Enix has been rocking theirs for many years, and it’s about to get a brand new entry to start something fresh.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is the first expansion since the game ended its original story. Now, you’ll get the chance to take on a new tale in a new land while also getting many of the things you would expect from an expansion of this nature. New jobs, new skills, new enemies, and more await you. So, are you going to dive back in?

#2 Persona 3 Reload

While it’s true that Atlus isn’t likely to give us the 6th mainline entry in its beloved RPG franchise anytime soon, at least they’re hard at work making the old games new again!

Persona 3 Reload will take gamers back to the entry that truly turned the franchise around. You’ll be a transfer student who is thrust into apocalyptic events via the dark world known as Tartarus. You’ll team up with others your age to make “SEES” and fight off monsters with your Personas.

The game is more than a simple remaster with updated graphics, voice acting, UI, and music. So you’ll want to check this out for sure.

#1 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

What’s that? You’re mad that we’re putting a DLC at the top of this list? Grow up! After all, this isn’t just any DLC. This is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree! You know, the first expansion from the hit game that FromSoftware made that dominated 2022?

Yeah, YOU go and make a game that sells so well that even the developers were stunned by its success and THEN talk to us about placement!

Anyway, the game will expand upon the main game’s lore while also giving you new enemies to fight and items to use. So you’ll be diving into this one for a while.