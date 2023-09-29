Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – Everything New at the Launch of Season 6 | Season 6 Overview

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone have begun is final season of content with Season 6 and like recent entries in the series they have decided to go out with a bang with some of the most unique content the games have seen so far. Just in time for October, this season has fully embraced a horror aesthetic as it will run through the entirety of the spookiest month of the year. With a collection of new maps and weapons, a collection of fantastic skins for your Operators, the return of the fan-favorite Haunting event, and even a crossover with the iconic comic book character Spawn created by Todd McFarlane. With a season that aims to end the year of Modern Warfare 2 as strong as possible as we roll into Modern Warfare 3, let’s look over all the new content players can experience from the start of the new content update. This article will break down everything added at the launch of Season 6 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Everything New At The Launch Of Season 6 In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Overall Additions

This section will include all of the new content that has been added to all of the different modes and games in Season 6. This includes the brand-new Battle Pass as well as new weapons and Prestige Ranks.

The Haunting Event Returns

The Haunting is a Halloween-themed Event that has been present in the recent Call of Duty entries and has introduced many terrifying additions to those titles from zombies to ghosts and this year will see demons from Hell arriving across the battlefields. While this event doesn’t officially kick off until the middle of Season 6, we did get a glimpse of some of the additions which include crossovers with fellow Activision-Blizzard series Diablo as Inarius and Lilith from Diablo IV will be an Operator Skin. Other bundle crossovers include Ash Williams from the Evil Dead film franchise, Alucard from the Hellsing series, and the iconic chainsaw from the DOOM series.

The actual Haunting Event will include new challenges to complete which include battling a list of horrible monsters found across Al Mazrah and Vondel. In both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, there will be a new Event called the Soul Capture Event that will task you with collecting the Souls dropped by eliminated players and the monsters found across Warzone. You will be able to trade these Souls for items and cosmetics just like the Trophy Hunt Event that was present back in Season 3.

Spawn Joins As An Operator, Haunting-Themed Skins For Several Other Characters

Nothing really sells the feeling Hellspawn pouring into Call of Duty like the inclusion of Spawn. The iconic red, white, and black comic character appears as a new Operator that can be unlocked via the Battle Pass. From the Al Simmons human version to the several unique skins for the demonic form of the assassin from Hell, players will get to harness the skills of the famed character across all modes of the two titles as well as the upcoming Modern Warfare 3. Spawn isn’t the only notable addition that carries that spooky charm. Several Operators including König, Fender, Nova, Mila, and Nikto all receive their very own Halloween-themed Operator Skins.

New Battle Pass

Continuing The Haunting-theming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, Season 6 will also introduce a new 100-tier Battle Pass that will include the previously covered Operators and skins as well as over 100 pieces of content including new horror-themed cosmetics for Vehicles and Operators, Calling Cards, Emblems, and Weapon Blueprints.

Also returning in the upgraded version of the Battle Pass known as BlackCell. First introduced in Season 3, BlackCell costs $29.99 and will give players access to the regular Battle Pass as well as a new BlackCell Sector that will have its own unique rewards and will function as a new starting point for players to go through the Pass.

Some of the new content included in BlackCell includes the V4L3RIA Operator, a robot version of everyone’s favorite cartel leader. This Operator comes with an animated skin as well as a new mechanized Tactical Pet known as Megabyte, a new Weapon Blueprint, Finishing Move, and unique BlackCell Skins for the Smoke Grenade. This bundle will also give players 20 Tier Skips, with PlayStation players getting 25 Skips, and 1,100 COD Points instantly.

New Prestige Levels

Season 6 brings the game to its final level cap with four new Prestiges will be along with 200 new levels for players to grind to. With the highest level from the previous season being 1,050 at Prestige 21, players will now be able to go up to Prestige 25 with Prestige 22 being unlocked at Level 1,100, Prestige 23 unlocking at Level 1,150, Prestige 24 at Level 1,200, and Prestige 25 being unlocked at Level 1,250. Each new Prestige Rank awards an Emblem, a Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, and access to new Calling Card Challenges with Players that reach the maximum level receiving an exclusive Militant Operator Skin.

New Assault Rifle: TR-76 Geist

This hard-hitting Assault Rifle has a solid rate of fire that can quickly decimate opponents. With easy-to-handle recoil and enough damage to quickly put down a target, the TR-76 Geist will help you take down any enemy at any range.

New SMG: ISO 9mm

Another weapon from the ISO weapon platform this compact SMG has a high rate of fire and exceptional handling can allow players to quickly get around and drop their opponents. As the official description of the weapon says, “Operators seeking a rapid-fire SMG to spray down enemies should look no further than the ISO 9mm.”

New Melee Weapon: Dual Kamas

Though the Dual Kamas are like any other melee weapon, these stylish curved blades will allow you to cut through any obstacle with ease and allow you to look cool while doing so.

Modern Warfare 2

This section will cover everything new coming exclusively to Modern Warfare 2 at the start of Season 6 which includes a collection of all new maps.

4 New Maps: 2 6v6 Maps, 2 Gunfight Maps

Modern Warfare 2 sees a total of 4 new maps added to the game, 2 of which are for classic 6v6 while the other 2 are for the Gunfight mode. Each mode will see one all-new map and a returning classic. For 6v6, players will be traveling to Las Almas, Mexico in La Casa. This estate once controlled by the Las Almas Cartel has multiple stories and a mix of poolside exteriors and close-quarter interiors which will lead to a variety of engagements and sightlines from all angles. The second map is called Koro Village, a remake of the map Toujane from Call of Duty 2 from all the way back in 2005. Trading the desert sand of the original for a snow-covered mountain town, Koro Village sees players moving between multiple building interiors and jumping across rooftops, providing vantage points and places to defend to cater to all strategies of play.

As for the Gunfight mode, one of the maps that joins the rotation in this update is King. The fan-favorite Gunfight map from Modern Warfare (2019) puts players back in the warehouse where many skirmishes have been decided, but the passage of time has changed the area slightly as vegetation and the elements start to encroach on the classic structure. The all-new map is known as Fight which utilizes various shoot houses for extremely close-quarter engagements and vantage points while the outside gives you the chance to battle at medium range.

Warzone

With no major updates or additions being added to Warzone outside of the general additions that were previously covered, we will briefly touch on the changes coming as part of the upcoming Haunting Event.

Operation Nightmare, Vondead, And More Coming Mid-Season

As previously stated, the Haunting Event will start off mid-Season 6 and will introduce a new set of Events to complete. In addition to the previously mentioned Soul Capture Event, there will also be an Event known as Operation Nightmare known as Operation Nightmare. This mode will see a collection of demonic monsters appear across Al Mazrah and Vondel. There will also be night variants of both maps with the LTM Zombie Royale bringing the undead back to the title.

DMZ

Just like its Battle Royale counterpart, the extraction mode of Warzone isn’t seeing any new content at the start of Season 6 but fans of the mode can look forward to previously mentioned additions that will shake up how players will need to approach the mode.

The Haunting Is Coming To The DMZ Mid-Season

All of the previously mentioned content coming to the Battle Royale part of Warzone will also be available in DMZ which includes the new night variants of the maps. With more to lose but more time to pursue their targets, players with an organized team will be able to drop into the DMZ to take on the demons that threaten the living world.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 6 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone.