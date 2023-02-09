14 Best Open World RPGs You Should Be Playing In 2023

There are a ton of open-world games and in that barrage of titles that hit the marketplace every year, there are a few open-world RPGs that need to be picked up and enjoyed. If you’re going into 2021 with some extra time to sink hours into a big open-world RPG then we have a few titles worth looking into. In this list, we’re going to break it into some great already released and a bit more modern available open-world RPG titles you can play right now along with a few games we are personally interested in trying out when they launch hopefully before 2021 wraps. So whether you need something new to try out or something that will be coming out shortly, we have a good list of games to keep on your radar.

#14 Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy_20230206022958

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.

The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.

Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#13 Elex 2

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Platforms: PC

Release Date: March 2021

The sequel to the vintage ELEX, ELEX 2 returns players to Magalan but with a much larger map that can be explored via the use of a jetpack. Because of this, players will have the ability to venture through the story in any way that they please while also interacting with you according to how you choose to proceed in the game. They can join or leave you, remember the things that you’ve done and react accordingly, and much more. Jax may have defeated the hybrid, but there are so many other enemies waiting for him in this latest adventure that really puts you in a post-apocalyptic world from the minds of Piranha Bytes.

#12 Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is one of the latest anime games to hit the marketplace. We’re tossed in a world where mutated monsters have popped up in this game. A new elite force is known as the Other Suppression Force to take out and defend humanity from these creatures. This tactical force is a bit different because each member has a unique supernatural power. In the case of our protagonist, we’re given the ability of psychokinesis. As a result, players can whip different objects at the enemy. Although, you will form a party of members who all have their own unique powers to take advantage of during combat. Now, this is not necessarily an open-world game, but there are some rather large areas for players to explore. You can fight different enemies and find some different secret collectibles.

#11 Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter is a massively popular franchise, and chances are you’re already familiar with it. The mainline series doesn’t change much in terms of what players can expect. It’s still a game centered around finding different massive monsters, fighting them, and gathering loot. Of course, if you’re familiar with the series, you know there’s quite a bit more to it than that. There’s prep work as you make sure you’re equipped to take down the monster.

You might want to strategize as well on how to take out the monster, its attacks, and knowing what best to strike the enemy with. Afterward, the loot you obtain will allow for better weapons and gear. This installment is not necessarily an open-world game. Instead, the game will load players into different regions depending on the monster they are after. It’s within these regions that you can explore a bit, and as the name suggests, there is some verticality here as well.

#10 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a medieval open-world RPG. In this game, players are taking the role of a young man named Henry. The son of a blacksmith, a civil war breaks out, and Henry finds himself the only survivor among his friends and family. Now fueled with anger, Henry sets out for revenge. This is a very narrative-driven RPG, and it’s aimed to be more realistic. There’s a dynamic world here that will change depending on your actions within the game. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to freely explore the different villages, castles, and vast fields. With that said, you can easily sink countless hours into this game. In fact, the game is a bit more rewarding the longer you play, as you’ll find starting out Henry is rather weak. However, you’ll slowly build Henry up with his stats and gear to make him an unstoppable force to reckon with.

#9 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is the last big open-world RPG that Obsidian Entertainment was able to bring out into the marketplace before they were acquired by Microsoft. This means that this may very well be the last game to hit the market for platforms that are not directly under the Microsoft umbrella. In this game, we’re given a space drama of sorts that is quite a bit like Fallout New Vegas, their popular game installment for Bethesda’s Fallout franchise. While they didn’t get a chance to play with the Fallout IP once again, the studio did bring out some kind of a new thrilling adventure.

Players are essentially rescued by a mad scientist. From there you’re basically given two main pathways, either help the government in tracking this scientist down to bring in or help the scientist in overthrowing the government. Set in the distant future, players have a wide range of areas to explore across multiple planets. You’ll meet characters in need with their own set of problems or goals while also embarking on several tense battles. There are DLC expansions as well which gives more content for players to enjoy. However, since Obsidian Entertainment is now owned by Microsoft, chances are if there is a sequel to this IP then it won’t be available on platforms outside of PC and the line of Xbox consoles.

#8 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was one of the more anticipated video game releases in 2022. However, you don’t have to play Dying Light to enjoy this installment. Within this game, the narrative is set years after the events of the original installment. Players are taking the role of a young man named Aiden, who journeys to locate his missing sister. Used as children for experiments, they were eventually separated. Now, years later, Aiden is tracking down where his sister ended up. However, the world is still incredibly hostile as you’ll have to explore among hostile factions trying to survive in one of the few safe-havens.

Meanwhile, you also will have to deal with the undead. The infected will roam around the world, but they also differ a bit. You have the typical undead that will attempt to take a bite out of you in the open. However, there are newly turned zombies that move around fast, howlers that will alert your presence, banshees that have incredibly jumping range, spitters that can spew acid, among several others. Fortunately, the game is essentially a giant playground. Aiden is skilled in parkour, and as a result, you’ll easily be able to vault, sprint, and climb around the area in an escape from danger. If you’re familiar with the first game, you’re also getting a vastly larger map than the original Dying Light installment.

#7 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge hit that was set in the distant future long after mankind had fallen, leaving humanity to live among themselves in small tribal groups. The narrative mainly revolved around Aloy, who was banished from her tribe as a baby, and as a result, she sets out on a quest to figure out where she belongs in this world that giant mechanical beasts dominate. Now we have a new video game installment called Horizon Forbidden West.

Aloy has a new challenging quest to take on. After a plague has taken over the world, dooming all living things, players will have to venture to the west coast in hopes of finding the source of this plague and saving humanity from destruction. With that said, Aloy will find new mechanical beasts and other hostile tribes that have taken control of these robotic creatures while also claiming territories she will need to venture through.

#6 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher received a stellar video game adaptation thanks to the developers over at CD Projekt Red. This studio was able to deliver some thrilling RPG installments with the trilogy coming to an end with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Players were given a large world to explore, interact with different townsfolk that required help and a slew of monsters to defeat. It’s a trilogy worth playing but most may be more interested with the latest installment. This is a third-person RPG with players likely going to continue finding interest in thanks to the hit adaptation series on Netflix.

While both the television series and the video games were adapted by a series of novels, they are different in certain aspects. If you’ve got The Witcher bug after catching the series on Netflix then it’s best to watch some recaps of the past two video game installments on YouTube to fully get a grasp of what’s going on with the third installment. Afterwards, clear your schedule because this is one game with expansions that will consume your free time.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that won’t go away. Bethesda has put this game on every platform possible that it has started to become a running joke of what won’t play Skyrim at some point. However, it’s for good reason that this game comes out into the marketplace so often. It’s a thrilling game set around high fantasy lore and a civil war brewing across the country. There’s so much to do in this open-world RPG. From different quests to take on, collectibles to find, and monsters to face against, you’ll easily sink countless hours into this game without even scratching the surface of the main quests.

This title has been around for ages and players are interested in diving into the next installment, but we know that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be around anytime soon. While this game may be a bit older now, if you haven’t played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim then you are missing out. Pick up a copy today, craft up your protagonist and begin your journey.

#4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda franchise is so beloved and it has been around for decades now. In this game, we’re following Link in a new open-world experience where Hyrule is in trouble with Ganon nearing his escape to once again wreak havoc. After awakening from a long slumber, Link begins his journey in clearing Hyrule out from evil monsters as he prepares for his battle against Ganon. Similar to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a thrilling open-world RPG that has several different locations to visit and quests to take on. The game doesn’t give any direction on where to go or what to do next.

You’ll slowly figure things out on your own when battling enemies, clearing out shrines, and completing a slew of puzzles. When you feel ready, then you’re able to attempt to take down Ganon himself, but chances are you’ll spend endless hours venturing around this open-world game exploring just what all it offers. Since this game launched, fans have quickly ranked Breath of the Wild as the best installment to The Legend of Zelda franchise and likewise, critics have praised this game with incredible reviews. It’s certainly one of the games that are a must-have if you own either a Nintendo Wii U or the latest console hybrid, the Nintendo Switch.

#3 Assassin Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed games as of late have been a bit different. They are far more open-world with plenty of exploration and action-RPG combat. Although being an Assassin’s Creed game there are still several stealth components throughout. The gameplay between Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla is more or less the same, and it kind of comes down to preference in terms of what era you’d like to dabble within. I’m more partial to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with the ancient Greek mythology.

The storyline was a ton of fun with twisted family history, religious motives, all while wrapped in revenge plot. Again, other open-world RPGs are modern for the Assassin’s Creed IP. Origins will take players to ancient Egypt while the latest installment to have been released in the marketplace, Valhalla will bring players into the Viking age. These are pretty hefty games to go through if you’re after the main game along with the extra DLC released, you’re essentially looking at 50+ hours.

#2 Fallout 4

Fallout in general is a massive IP and a beloved open-world RPG. Currently, the latest is Fallout 4 where players are once again thrown into the wasteland. However, interestingly enough this is a game that starts before the bombs drop, although it’s only moments before. With you and your family making it safely to the vaults, everyone is quickly placed in individual pods for a long slumber.

Suddenly you awaken to find that kidnappers are breaking into your spouse’s pod, killing them while stealing your newborn child. Unfortunately, you’re tossed right back into a slumber until you awaken once again to find that you’re the sole survivor of the vault. Now players embark on a quest to find their son and seek revenge on those that kidnapped him. Just as before with past Fallout titles, there is plenty of exploration, characters to meet, quests to take on, and gear to grab up for your character. While most would point to Fallout New Vegas as being one of the best installments for the franchise, if you’re wanting a more modern title to enjoy then you can’t go wrong with Fallout 4.

#1 Elden Ring

Elden Ring was a game on quite a few fans’ anticipated 2022 release lists. We’re sure you’re already well informed about the game. It’s the next thrilling action RPG release from the folks at FromSoftware. If you’re not familiar with the studio name, they brought out the Souls franchise, and their next game is another challenging combat experience. With the help of author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring offers players another bleak, dark fantasy world to go through. Players are getting a large open-world map, loot to gather, and plenty of boss battles to get through this time. Because of the open-world map, players here will have more freedom in how they progress through the game. You might even get a few replays out of Elden Ring, as the title will have multiple endings to unlock.