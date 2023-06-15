Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Tonfa Melee Weapon

Used as a weapon in the martial Kobudō, the Tonfa is the latest melee weapon to be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 4. This baton is one of three new weapons added in the latest content update and stands out from its fellow additions by being not just a reward for a player’s individual efforts but a player base-wide reward for the community’s combined effort in a new seasonal event. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the Tonfa melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The Tonfa In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

While the two other weapons added in Season 4 were placed in the Battle Pass, the Tonfa melee weapon requires not just the individual players but the entire community to come together and complete a pretty big challenge to unlock it. The Tonfa is the final community reward in the Assault on Vondel Event that will be active from the start of Season 4 on June 14 to July 7. This Event is a series of challenges that players will need to complete to earn Medals. These Medals will be added to your personal total to go towards rewards while also being added to the community total of Medals which will unlock things for the entire player base. You can check out Gameranx’s full breakdown of the Assault on Vondel Event here.

When the community reaches certain milestones of total Medals earned, new mechanics will be added to the new Warzone map, Vondel. After these three features are unlocked, the community will need to reach the fourth milestone to unlock the Tonfa. This milestone, at the time of writing, is unknown, so we will update this guide when the exact number is available. When that milestone is reached, every player will get the Tonfa melee weapon for free.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here.