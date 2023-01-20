PS5: How to Save Screenshots and Videos to Your Phone

There’s nothing better than when a game has an excellent photo mode that allows you to capture intense moments in the form of beautiful screenshots. Many PS5 owners have had issues, however, with easily accessing their screenshots and videos and sharing them.

While not every game can be captured natively through the PS5 (you’ll get a pop-up notification in the top right corner of the screen if that’s the case,) most moments are able to be shared through screenshots and videos. Knowing how to share them, however, is a whole different story. Here’s everything you need to know about getting your PS5 screenshots and videos on your phone.

How to Save PS5 Captures to Your Phone

Up until recently, PlayStation made it relatively difficult to save captures to your phone, but after a well-needed update to the PlayStation phone app, it’s become simple and quick. First, turn on your PS5 and head into the settings via the gear icon on the right side of the dashboard. Scroll down to the “Captures and Broadcasts” menu, select it, and then head into the “Captures” tab. In the tab, locate the “Auto-Upload” setting and make sure it’s set to be on. This means that every time you take a screenshot, it’ll be uploaded to your PlayStation account and you’ll be able to access the images and videos on devices other than your PS5.

With that setting on, use your smartphone to download the official PlayStation app. Once you have that on your phone and you’re logged into your PSN account, select the “Game Library” tab at the bottom of the screen represented by a controller with six squares behind it. Here, you’ll see the full list of games in your library. Select “Captures” at the top of the screen and you’ll be taken to your most recent captures.

Take note, the captures included on the app are only ones taken within the last 14 days, so you won’t have access to your entire library. Additionally, the captures aren’t listed in the order that they were taken in like how they are on your PS5, but instead are grouped by the game they come from.

When you find a capture you want to save onto your phone, select it and then select the download icon in the bottom right corner of the screen represented by an arrow that’s pointing downward. Once you do, the image will save onto your phone’s camera roll.

If you’re looking to save an image that was taken outside of the 14-day window, find the capture on your PS5’s Media Gallery app and then select the “Share” icon. Send it via message to one of your PSN friends and then return to the PlayStation app. Select the messages icon in the top left corner of the screen represented by two speech bubbles and then select the friend that you sent the capture to. You’ll find the capture in the chat so select it and then select the download icon.