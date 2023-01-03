PS5: What is the SSL Error? | How to fix 0x00000023 SSL Error

Electronic Arts publishes some of the most popular games on PS5 every year thanks to its partnerships with major sporting organizations such as FIFA, the NFL, and the NHL. While it’s easy to recognize how successful the games are thanks to the impressive sales numbers that EA’s yearly installments have, they frequently launch in a state that leaves a little bit to be desired.

All too often, EA’s titles are plagued with bugs and other issues and this year’s slate of games is no exception. Madden NFL 23, NHL 23, and FIFA 23 players have been hit with an error message when attempting to play games online: 0x00000023 SSL Error. It’s an error that completely stops your game and can require you to close the application and restart. Here’s everything you need to know about the SSL error.

What is 0x00000023 SSL Error?

0x00000023 SSL Error is a secure sockets layer error that’s caused when a PS5 user tries to access content that an EA game like Madden 23 thinks they shouldn’t be able to. Essentially, it’s an authentication bug where the game incorrectly thinks that the player shouldn’t be able to access the content they’re accessing. While it’s pretty simple in nature, fixing the issue can prove to be a little troublesome as EA hasn’t said much about an official fix.

How to Fix SSL Error

The following method isn’t a surefire way to fix the SSL error (it’s a bug and a little unpredictable after all) but it does seem to work for many users:

Go to EA.com and click on the user icon in the top right corner of the screen, then select “Sign In” in the drop-down menu. After being redirected to the login page, select the icon for your gaming platform of choice. Select the Steam icon if you’re playing the game on Steam, select the Xbox icon if you’re playing the game on Windows or an Xbox console, or select the PlayStation icon if you’re playing on PS4 or PS5. Once you select your platform of choice, log into your Steam, Xbox, or PSN account in the pop-up window that appears. As soon as you input your information correctly, the pop-up window will close and you’ll be redirected back to the EA home page, but you’ll be logged into your account. Click on the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen and then select “Account Settings.” Select the “Connections” tab in the settings menu and check to make sure that your accounts are properly linked. If they are, your username will be listed next to the PSN, XboxLive, Nintendo Network, Steam, or Amazon logos with a green checkmark next to it. If there’s an error, you’ll be able to relink your account by clicking the “Link” button on the right side of the screen. Return to your console and exit the game, close the application, and then reopen it. If your account is properly linked, you should be able to continue playing without the SSL error code.

If your issue still isn’t fixed, you may, unfortunately, have to just wait for a new patch for the game to have the bug fixed. Luckily, EA games tend to be updated pretty frequently, but since there’s been no official word on the issue, it’s unclear when players can expect an official patch.