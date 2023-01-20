Fort Solis On Course For Summertime Launch

Developers Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games have revealed that it’s partnered up with publisher Dear Villagers to bring its cinematic sci-fi thriller Fort Solis to life this summer. The creepy space-based IP was first revealed during last year’s Summer Game Fest event and is currently on course for a launch this summer.

Although it’s been a little while since we heard anything new about Fort Solis, it looks as though the team at Fallen Leaf is gearing up for some early pre-release teasers. The announcement of the studio’s partnership with Dear Villagers also comes with some new artwork and screenshots from the game, which takes place in an abandoned mining facility on Mars. Players will be stepping into the space boots of engineer Jack Leary, who’s about to experience the night from hell as he explores the isolated mining station that is Fort Solis. For a bit of a reminder of what this game’s all about, you can check out its reveal trailer from Summer Game Fest right here.

The game looks like it intends to lean heavily into its cinematic styling, as it features an impressively casted crew that includes Red Dead Redemption 2 lead Roger Clark, Troy Baker, who gamers will recognise from The Last of Us and Death Stranding, and Julia Brown who has featured in The Last Kingdom and World on Fire. The action will also take place without camera cuts or load times, and there’s no HUD either, to ensure players can immerse themselves fully in Fort Solis’ intense sci-fi storyline.

James Tinsdale, Game Director at Fallen Leaf, explained the game’s styling and direction in further detail in a recent press release. “We’re all fans of hard sci-fi and horror, so with Fort Solis, we wanted to create a tense, classic sci-fi tale that players are free to piece together at their own pace,” Tinsdale explains. “To us, immersion was the key factor here,” Tinsdale continues, adding that “we’re very proud of all the work our team and our collaborators have done in bringing Fort Solis to life. It’s such a fully realized, lived-in place, and we’re thrilled for everyone to discover it when it launches later this year.”

The new artwork shared for the game certainly embodies the movie-style vibe that Fort Solis is aiming for with its overall design and storytelling. The game is headed to PC via Steam at some point in Q2 this year. There’s no word as of yet as to whether or not Fort Solis will be coming to consoles, but we’ll be keeping an ear tot he ground for further details as we approach the game’s projected summertime release window.

Source – PR