Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann Sub Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah. Due to the amount of options, it can be difficult to decide what to use. Light machine guns are currently at the heart of the long range meta and if you’re looking for a submachine gun to use with your favorite Warzone 2 LMG, a Lachmann Sub class is a solid choice.

The Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5, is a reliable secondary weapon in any Warzone 2 loadout. This class will focus on increasing accuracy, as well as speed so you can come out on top in close range battles.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Lachmann Sub class

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

First up is the VLK LZR 7MW Laser which works on improving your aiming stability, sprint to fire speed, and significantly raises your aim down sight speed which is important when snapping on to an opponent in close-quarter situations. Keep in mind that the laser is visible to enemies while aiming down sight, so you may not want to pre-aim with your gun for too long. The Meer Recoil-56 Factory stock is a useful attachment for continuing to boost aiming stability, sprint speed, and recoil control. Using this combination alongside the Lachmann TCG-10 will round off your recoil control.

For even better handling, add the VX Pineapple underbarrel to your class. In addition, you will gain better accuracy and recoil control when firing from the hip, an important characteristic of any submachine gun. Lastly, finish your class with the 40 Round magazine for more bullets in your clip, without experiencing any hard hitting detriments.

Once you’ve made your class, you can explore the weapon tuning mechanic in the gunsmith. Here, you can make a few extra tweaks to your attachments to fit your play style.