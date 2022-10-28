Resident Evil Village: Mercenaries Extra Orders – How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu & Heisenberg | Mercenaries S-Rank Guide

A massive update just dropped for Resident Evil Village. In addition to the ‘Shadow of Rose‘ story DLC, you can also now play the main story in third-person mode. Not only that, but there are two fan-favorite characters that are unlockable in the bonus Mercenaries mode. Two Lords of the Village, Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu, are fully playable monsters in Mercenaries — you can use Heisenberg’s massive hammer, or slice enemies to ribbons with Dimitrescu’s razor-sharp claws. Both characters are incredibly fun to play as, so we’re going to help you unlock them both as quickly as possible. Here’s what you need to know to unlock these characters, and how to earn A or S Rank on every level. It isn’t nearly as difficult as it sounds.

How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu & Heisenberg

The new Extra Order mode for Mercenaries includes two incredible characters — the Lords of the Village, Heisenberg and Dimitrescu. To unlock them, you to get a strong score.

How To Unlock Heisenberg : Get an A Rank or above in all normal stages.

: Get an A Rank or above in all normal stages. How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu: Get an S Rank or above in The Bloody River.

If you’re new to Mercenaries, here’s how to unlock the stages required to earn these characters.

How To Unlock All Normal Stages : Complete each stage with a B Rank or higher to unlock the next stage in the sequence.

: Complete each stage with a B Rank or higher to unlock the next stage in the sequence. How To Unlock Bloody River: Complete all five stages in the Mercenaries with a B Rank to unlock Bloody River.

There’s no need to play on Hard Mode. You can earn both characters by completing Normal levels. Here’s a few tips to finally earn high scores and earn these characters.

How To Get A & S Rank | Normal Stage Guide

Use this gun and focus on these upgrades for maximum chances at success.

To earn A Rank and S Rank, follow these simple tips. They helped us quickly earn A Rank and even S Rank with very little work.

Play as Ethan . Collect all the ammo in the room, then talk to the Duke and sell everything. Sell the Pistol (Lemi), and all the Shotgun + Sniper Rifle ammo . Sell the First Aid Med. Only keep the Pistol Ammo.

. Collect all the ammo in the room, then talk to the Duke and sell everything.

Purchase the V61 Custom . This is the best weapon for earning A Rank. It will get you through every stage. Buy a Pipe Bomb if you have enough Lei. Use them against armored enemies.

. This is the best weapon for earning A Rank. It will get you through every stage.

Upgrade the V61 Custom — Lv. 3 Power and Lv. 2 Reload Speed . Increase power as you go to easily wipe out enemies. Rate of Fire is unnecessary. It just makes you waste ammo.

— and . Increase power as you go to easily wipe out enemies.

Follow the route of enemies. To get through the levels, follow where the enemies spawn — go right through them. There’s “one true route” through a level. They never spawn randomly. They spawn in a straight line where you’re always shooting enemies.

Always focus on building a huge max combo. Keep shooting enemies and finish the level as fast as possible. Combo and Leftover Time gives you a multiplier bonus. Focus on finishing fast!

Killing all the enemies isn’t important. Kill enemies in your path to keep your combo going but ignore enemies that are slowing you down too much. Finish fast! If there are enemies near the exit, make sure to kill them too for the highest possible ranking.

Try to get Agile, No Brainer, or Corpse Combustor. Any upgrades that let you move faster through the level, killing enemies. Speed is especially useful.

Between stages, upgrade your handgun’s Power more than anything else. Getting hit doesn’t matter. Ignore what enemies drop. Try to grab explosives or ammo, but you don’t need to clear areas. Build your combo multiplier and you’ll be able to conquer every level.

More Resident Evil Village guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Easter Eggs & References | All Boss Fights Tips & Tricks | How To Solve All Puzzles In Castle Dimitrescu | How To Solve The Doll Workshop Puzzle | Rare, Juicy & Quality Meat Locations | How To Complete The Necklace With Two Holes | All Treasure Chests Locations | All Labyrinth Ball Locations | All Goat Collectibles Locations | All Gun Parts Locations | Lucky Number 7 Guide | Heisenberg’s Hammer Treasure Location | 5 Weird Tricks