Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose – How To Beat All Bosses | Amalgam, Eveline & Miranda Guide

The story DLC for Resident Evil Village is fairly compact but contains three major boss encounters. You’ll have to fight new enemies and old as you try to navigate the world of memories Rose is trapped inside. As you progress, you’ll encounter characters from the past — anything with a connection to the megamycete lives forever in this realm, and only Rose can get rid of them forever. Sometimes you’ll need your special new powers. Sometimes a shotgun is good enough to take care of the problem. Check below or use the Table of Contents to instantly jump to each section of the guide.

Amalgam | Boss Guide

The first and toughest boss in the DLC. The Amalgam monster is a giant brute zombie wielding a massive hammer. You’ll need to use your powers to slow it down and attack its weak spot.

Phase 1: The boss approaches slowly. He has two main attacks — he’ll stop and raise his mace or stop and raise one hand for a grab attack. Sprint away and wait for his attack to whiff. You’ll have time to attack his glowing weak point. If you’re low on White Sage, you can bait out his attacks and shoot after he misses.

Otherwise, use your power to slow him and shoot the weak spot. The shotgun is particularly effective. If you’re low, save your shotgun shells for the later — and harder — phases. This phase is slow and the boss does not summon zombies to aid him.

Phase 2: At Phase 2, use a Pipe Bomb or shotgun to kill the zombies that appear as the gate lowers. Run through the gate and clear the core — otherwise the boss can corner you with his mace attack. At this point, the boss is much faster and will swing his mace wildly, covering the entire fortress passage.

The weak spot is on his leg now. He’ll sprint after you — run away until his attack begins. While attacking, he’s very slow, giving you time to shoot his leg with the Shotgun or Handgun. This is his shortest phase. Don’t miss the extra ammo in the tunnel.

After defeating him, another gate will lower. Run and grab the upgrade for a full recharge of Rose’s power.

Phase 3: The final phase, the boss has a weak spot on his back. Unleash your slowing power fully here — then blast his back at close range with your Shotgun to quickly end the fight. It takes about three slowing blasts to defeat him.

He’ll teleport around the arena, but he doesn’t stand a chance with your fully recharged energy. Don’t be afraid! Use all of it to end the fight.

Eveline | Boss Guide

Eveline is back. You’ll face her for real in the main section of the mansion. Upstairs, she’ll attack with powerful blasts of energy. Stay low to avoid her attacks and use your own power to blast her back.

Phase 1: During the first phase, listen to Michael’s words. Hide behind the fallen debris, then move forward after Eveline’s first attack. Stay low and wait for her to attack three times in a row. After that, you can use your power on her.

Phase 2: Watch for the blue light. She’ll appear in different spots. She’ll appear near the family room entrance we just used, then the corridor to the right of the front door. In the corridor, hide behind the cabinet and wait for her burst of three attacks. Then attack her back.

Phase 3: Goop will appear all over the room. Stand in the center, between the two fallen pieces of cover. Stay low and wait for another burst of three attacks.

Phase 4: Two cores will appear. One to the left of the stairs, then another on the upper floor further left. Follow the glowing red vines to find them and take cover behind the fallen cabinet. After she attacks, sprint up the stairs to follow her.

At the top of the stairs, she’ll attack many times, then end with a three-blast burst. She’ll retreat again. Hide behind the cover on the walkway and stay low. This time, she’ll unleash one final three-shot burst. Blast her one last time to finish the battle.

Miranda | Boss Guide

The final battle against Miranda is unique — Rose finally unlocks her full power. She can dodge left / right to avoid attacks and absorb energy blasts to recharge her power meter.

To damage Miranda, absorb her projectiles (glowing yellow) by tapping [LB / L1] just before they strike. Press Dodge [B / Circle] + [Forward] to launch a powerful ranged vine attack that will knock Miranda out of the sky. While she’s stunned, shoot her with your shotgun or pistol.

Don’t bother using your shotgun / pistol while she flies around, and don’t try to use your power to slow her down. She’s too fast and takes negligible damage in her standard form. Recharge your powerful attack, use it to stun her, then shoot.

Phase 1: She has three basic attacks. She’ll swing forward while flying, or she’ll float close to you and perform a spin attack. She can also summon a blob that floats above her, then changes yellow and launches.

The best time to strike with your powerful vine attack is when she performs her spin. She’s left stunned and spends a moment to recover. Strike now! Don’t attack after her flying glide attack. She’ll almost always escape.

Phase 2: After dealing enough damage, she’ll begin using a blackout attack. In the dark void, she’ll “swim” through the ground, and perform a massive grab attack. Wait for her to lunge at you with her claws outstretched, then dodge. The rest of her movements are fake outs to distract you.

She’ll also begin summoning black projectile blobs before each attack. After performing her attack, she’ll instantly launch a projectile. Be prepared to absorb — if you attack with your powerful vine attack, you’ll interrupt the projectile.

Phase 3: She’ll begin her final phase by summoning a massive blob and shooting black projectiles in all directions. Dodge each volley until she changes back to her normal form.

Next, she’ll summon three projectile blobs. Be prepared to dodge! After launching all three, she’ll immediately lunge forward. After absorbing all three, dodge out of the way to avoid taking a strong hit. After dodging, she’ll burst out of the ground underneath you. Dodge again and use your powerful attack to stun her.

Stun and shoot her with your shotgun three more times to defeat this phase. She’ll retreat and reappear with an impossible-to-avoid attack — no matter what, Rose will take vital damage and fall down. Ethan will lend you his last bit of power, allowing you to defeat Miranda with one final energy blast. Use a powerful vine attack, then use a standard power charge to finally defeat Miranda. For good this time.

