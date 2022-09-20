How to Complete Aranyaka World Quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a huge game that is hard to overlook due to its incredible pull on the gaming industry. The game’s fourth region is called Sumeru and is even more expansive than the ones that came before it. In fact, the world quests in Sumeru are noticeably longer than the ones in the previous regions. This is especially true when stating the Aranyaka world quest, which you can find right outside of Sumeru city.

Below we go over all four parts of this world quest and give you tips on how to complete it. If you’re looking to unlock all of Sumeru and get a ton of free Primogems, then keep reading below.

Woodland Encounter

Before you begin this quest chain, there are quite a few things you should note. Starting the Aranyaka world quest is essential if you want to 100 percent Sumeru and unlock all of the region’s locations. Before you start, though, please take notes of these facts:

This is a multi-part quest with several acts. This guide only covers the first act.

You will need several hours of playtime to complete the whole quest.

You can not unlock the Aranara Village, the vintage lyre, or the Sumeru lines of weapons without completing this quest.

Likewise, you won’t be able to donate Dendro Sigils to the Tree of Dreams without completing this questline.

Finally, you also won’t be able to unlock the last Statue of the Seven without completing this quest.

If you are prepared to start this quest, then head up the road from Tighnari’s village to Sumeru city. Right outside the entrance to the city, you will see a girl being attacked by several monsters. Defeat the monsters and speak with Rena to activate Woodland Encounter. Rena will then offer to take you to Vimara Village. You just need to accept her offer to move to the next part of the quest.

The Children of Vimara Village

On your way to Vimara Village, you will run into a withering zone. This is a special activity unique to Sumeru, where you must clear the area of plants that are corrupting the nearby plants and monsters. Depending on if you’ve done the Sumeru story or not, the dialouge will be slightly different as Rena will walk you through clearing the withering if you haven’t.

The process is simple there are three large plants with a huge tumor connected to them. Red lines pointing to all three plants will be coming off of the tumor. The area will also corrupt you as you stay in it, but it’s generally easy to clear before the bar gets high. You can exit the zone or used a Dendro monument that is located in the zone to bring your meter down.

Monsters will also be present, you don’t have to fight them all, but it does make things much easier. Grab a bow user, and interact with the Dendrogana location, and then hit the three large plants. After destroying all three, a strong enemy will emerge. Quickly defeat this enemy and then interact with the tumor to free the area.

Once this is done, you will see an Aranara and then continue on your journey to Vimara Village. It’s here that you are informed about missing children that suddenly returned and try to question them about these events. The children are reluctant to tell you anything, but soon Rena will ask you to clear more withering, stating the Into the Woods quest.

Into the Woods

This is similar to the start of the last part of the quest. You go to a few different areas that have been affected by the wither. You will need to use the same tactics to clear each area. Once this is done, you will go down by the river to thin the population of Spinocrocidile with Rena.

The group then finds a camp, and you will gather firewood. This is where you learn a bit more about the Aranara and learn that your sibling previously came into contact with them. This is the shortest part of the quest and a good place to stop if you are getting a bit fatigued.

The Lost Child

In this last part of act I, you return to Vimara Village to see one of the children being pursued by Eremites. You immediately give chase and defeat the enemies. Next, you will find yourself going into the gave where Iotham fled to, but will be encountered by Fatui members, clear them out to continue onward. You will soon find Iotham, although he’s stuck in a Dendro bubble inside of a withering zone.

You and Rena will both enter the zone, and you will clear it as normal to flee Iotham. The zone affects Rena negatively, though, so you take Iotham back to the village where he will be safe. Upon dropping off Iotham and returning to the cave, you will find that Rena is missing and need to use your elemental site to find her.

This will lead you to a house where an Aranara is watching over her. The Aranara will then explain that Rena’s life is in danger and the only way to save her is to get to the fabled Aranara Village located in Vanarana.

Starting The Aranara Quest Line

You will now start the Aranara questline and be able to unlock the last waypoint and get ahold of the vintage lyre. The quest will still take several hours to complete. If you are getting tired, at least reach the Aranara village so that you can unlock the Sumeru weapons and the Tree of Dreams.

When you are ready to take of the Dream Nursery act, be sure to set aside a few hours of time.